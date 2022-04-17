Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna pleads guilty to stabbing her love rival

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweatherpleaded guilty to charges of stabbing her love rival Lapratta Jacobs in 2020, according to the newspaper The Independent.

Iyanna, 21, reportedly pleaded guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday in the Harrison County Court.

Iyanna is said to have stabbed Lapratta over a love rivalry with the rapper NBA Young Boywho had children with both women.

She was arrested in April 2020 after the altercation that occurred at the rapper’s house, leaving Lapratta wound.

According to reports at the time, Iyanna stabbed Lapratta twice with two different knives, leaving her hospitalized. She was taken into custody before being released on bail of $30,000.

Speaking about the case, Iyanna’s lawyer Kent Schaffer told The Independent: “The settlement calls for Iyanna to have deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years, after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed.”

“She is eligible for deferred adjudication to end after two years pending her good behavior. Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we felt that this was the safest solution for her.” he added.