Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna pleads guilty to stabbing her love rival

Photo of James James12 mins ago
The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweatherpleaded guilty to charges of stabbing her love rival Lapratta Jacobs in 2020, according to the newspaper The Independent.

Iyanna, 21, reportedly pleaded guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday in the Harrison County Court.

