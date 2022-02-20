Floyd Mayweather’s most gangsta car

This is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, an SUV that brings together luxury and power wherever you look at it. The British car is the most expensive in the segment. Despite the boxer’s luxurious collection, this vehicle meets conditions that no other has. Find out more!

Without a doubt, saying Floyd Mayweather is referring to one of the faces of boxing in the current century. The American knew how to shine in the ring, and outside of it, which allowed him to make a great fortune. Far from saving on his expenses, the boxer allocates much of his money to cars, one of his passions. However, there is one that stands out from the rest because of his “gangsta” style.

At Tork we refer to the Rolls-Royce Cullinanone of the classics of the most luxurious and exclusive firm in the world. This ship, like all models of the British brand, enjoys a comfort seen in few cars. In addition, this option also offers unusual power in Rolls-Royce, which classifies it as a true off-roader.

This is what Floyd Mayweather’s Rolls Royce Cullinan looks like (left)

The Cullinan features hundreds of little touches that give it a luxurious feel any way you look at it. ORA clear example is the option that the body lowers about 4 centimeters when the car is open, in order to facilitate access to it. In addition, it has practically all the driving aids available in the BMW group.

All these details contribute so that its price is not at all accessible. It is no surprise that Rolls-Royce is one of the most exclusive and prestigious brands, so they do not shake their pulse to value the Cullinan at 318,000 euros. As if that were not enough, “The Money” has one in black and one in white.

A few months ago he bought a new Cullinan, but in white.

It may not be Floyd Mayweather’s favorite car or the one he uses all the time, but there’s no way this ship could go unnoticed. A car tailored for a gangster, but in the hands of a true connoisseur of the sports business.