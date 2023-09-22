Flu and Covid vaccinations in Madrid: dates, calendar, who will be vaccinated and how to make an appointment

The vaccination campaign against flu and COVID-19 will start in Madrid next October. The Public Health Commission made it official that the process will begin in the last week of September, and groups of people who need vaccination will be able to begin requesting their appointments according to the indications of each community.

In the Community of Madrid, joint vaccination will begin on October 16 and could be extended until January 31, 2024.

COVID-19 and flu vaccination in Madrid

It will start from 16th October Adults above 65 years of age and people in risk groups as well as health professionals and social health workers, Vaccination, as always, will be carried out at local clinics, health centres, vaccination centers and other points of interest such as nursing homes. It can also be requested at home for those who cannot travel.

Regarding the vaccine against COVID-19, At risk groups as well as workers in areas where the risk of getting infected with the disease may be higher will also be targeted, According to the Community of Madrid, doses adapted to the new Omicron variant (XBB1.5) will be administered, following national and international recommendations.

It is essential for at-risk groups to get vaccinated against flu because, in addition to being a virus that accompanies us every winter. develops and changes its antigenic characteristics, Therefore, when the new dose is administered, there is protection for the last 3 or 4 variants.

Innovation in vaccination this year in Madrid

This year, as a novelty, children under 6 months of age will also be vaccinated against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) from October 2 to reduce the impact of bronchiolitis. The disease caused more than 3,600 hospitalizations and more than 300 ICU admissions last season.

How to make an appointment to get vaccinated in Madrid?

To receive the vaccine, you must request it in advance, through the website of the Community of Madrid or by phone (by calling the reference health center or 900 102 112) through the City Sanitaria Madrid app.

Who needs to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19?

Vaccination against flu and COVID-19

Because of the greater risk of complications or serious conditions if you suffer from these infections:

People aged 60 years or older.

People aged 5 and over in disability centers and nursing homes, as well as other long-term institutionalized people and residents in closed institutions.

People under 60 years of age with the following risk conditions: diabetes mellitus and Cushing’s syndrome, morbid obesity (body mass index ≥40 in adults, ≥35 in adolescents or ≥3 DS in childhood), chronic cardiovascular disease, neurological or respiratory, including Broncho-pulmonary dysplasia, cystic fibrosis and asthma, chronic kidney disease and nephrotic syndrome, hemoglobinopathies and anemia or hemophilia, other coagulation disorders and chronic bleeding disorders, as well as recipients of blood products and multiple transfusions, asplenia or dysfunction severe splenic disease, chronic liver disease, including chronic alcoholism, severe neuromuscular disease, immunosuppression (due to primary immunodeficiency and HIV infection or medications as well as in transplant recipients1 and complement deficiency), cancer and malignant blood diseases, cerebrospinal fluid fistula and waiting for or receiving a cochlear implant . One, celiac disease, chronic inflammatory disease, disorders and diseases that cause cognitive dysfunction: Down syndrome, dementia and others.

Pregnant women in any trimester of pregnancy and women during the postpartum period (up to 6 months after giving birth and who have not been vaccinated during pregnancy).

People living with people who have a high degree of immunosuppression: in general this includes transplanted hematopoietic progenitors, solid organ transplantation, chronic renal failure, HIV infection with low CD4 count (<200 cells/ml), some, Refers to people with primary immunodeficiency and undergoing certain immunosuppressive treatments. Cohabitants of people with other high-risk and chronic diseases as defined in subsections 1 and 3 may also be included.

To minimize the impact of and maintain critical and essential services on the community:

Personnel of public and private health and social-health centers and establishments (both health and non-health care).

People working in essential public services, with particular emphasis on the following subgroups: state security forces and bodies, national, regional or local dependencies as well as armed forces, firefighters and civil protection services.

Flu Vaccine

In addition to the above, flu vaccination is recommended: