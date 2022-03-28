Flu, anomalous peak of cases. What are the symptoms and the differences with Covid

Milan – These last days of March seem to be characterized by a double “explosion” of infections: on the one hand the “traditional” influence, which is galloping. On the other, Covid, which has also raised its head. Here are the numbers of the flu: 282 thousand cases were registered last week, and the rise in the curve continues. The incidence is equal to 4.76 cases per thousand inhabitants. The number of positive samples for influenza viruses, which exceeds 30%, is also at its peak since the beginning of the season. But how to distinguish the two diseases (net of the possibility, of course, of make a swab to remove any doubt)?

The report of the InfluNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità photographs an anomalous flu season: after a consistent decline in cases which began in the third week of the year, a resumption of new cases of similar syndromes was observed from the beginning of March. flu which, at the moment, does not seem to stop. Until today they are a total of 5 million Italians put to bed by the flu.

The resumption of infections, as occurred since the beginning of the season, is driven by children under the age of 5: in this age group in the week from 14 to 20 March an incidence of 14.82 cases per thousand was recorded (last week it was 11.82). However, the incidence is also growing in the other age groups: 6.94 cases per thousand in the 5-14 year class (compared to 5.06 in the previous week); 4.45 in the 15-64 range (compared to 3.62); 1.77 in over-65s (compared to 1.55).

“The growth of Covid infections does not stop: the week from 20 to 26 March also closes with a + 5.6%, and is the third consecutive weekly increase. The positive note is due to the fact that there is a slowdown in growth: we go from + 29.3% (from 6 to 12 March), to + 43.3% (from 13 to 19 March), to the last +5 , 6%. The negative note is due, however, to a rise, for the first time after six weeks of decline, in the death curve: + 10.8%. Even if we had taken it into account, the data worries us “. Thus Cesare Damiano in the Report of the Covid-19 Observatory of the Labor & Welfare Study Center and of Studio Labores.” We hope to find ourselves facing a peak, but we cannot avoid from considering the relaxation of the preventive and precautionary measures wanted by the Government too hasty. Above all because this signal discourages vaccinations both for those who have not received even a dose, and for those who have to complete the vaccination cycle “, he adds.

As we have learned over the past two years, the symptoms of flu and Covid often overlap, both being respiratory diseases. As for the flu, typical symptoms are fever, severe fatigue, loss of appetite, dry and irritating cough, chills, sore throat, congested nose and sneezing.

As for the symptoms of Covid, especially the Omicron 2 sub-variant, the symptoms related to the intestine are more frequent (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, heartburn and bloating), while the classic ones remain: cold, nasal congestion, severe muscle aches and fatigue.