Flu, doctors alarm: “Curve 4 times higher than the last 15 years, get vaccinated”

Rome, November 19, 2021 – The ascent of the Covid infections, a flu surge is also in sight. “There flu onset curve, as Influnet data shows, is four times higher than in the last 15 years. The starting line, in the 42nd week, seems very high. And it is a particularly widespread seasonal epidemic, as we had already predicted from September “. Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), underlines to Adnkronos Salute that in the offices of family doctors “we are seeing many family epidemics: the child leaves, then all the others follow. This is a worrying situation. And our invitation to patients is to get vaccinated“.

This is because it is an epidemic that easily spreads “in one population that did not develop antibodies last year, due to the low circulation of the virus linked to anti Covid measures “, continues Scotti who notes that this year, however, the flu risks helping Covid.” If you become infected with the flu virus, which can leave you for a long time symptoms such as cough, and then Covid contracts, sneezing and coughing risk spreading the pandemic coronavirus more “, adds. Scotti finally notes that the Influnet data is high as early as October 18th, “this means that cases were already circulating. Who, at the time, accused family doctors of making too many medical certificates, in relation to the Green pass, should do an examination of conscience. Also the apologies to general medicine, always under accusation, they would be appreciated “.









The Influnet report