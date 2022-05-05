Flu vaccine in times of COVID-19; What PAHO Says – NBC New York (47)

WASHINGTON DC – The COVID-19 pandemic should not make us forget the flu virus or influenza and the target population should also be vaccinated against this disease, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) remarked this Wednesday during a virtual press conference.

“COVID-19 is not alone, influenza (flu) also poses a risk. It is important to draw attention to the need to vaccinate against influenza, as it is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths each year in the region,” said the PAHO deputy director, Jarbas Barbosa.

The institution explained that in the South American continent the months in which the transmission of this virus is strongest are June, July and August, so it is now when people vulnerable to this virus should be vaccinated.

“There is already data and evidence showing that the vaccine against influenza and against COVID-19 can be administered together and at the same time,” Barbosa said, adding that countries could use this “double vaccine” strategy to ensure Get more people vaccinated.

According to PAHO, the way to protect yourself against influenza is very similar to that of COVID-19. hand washing, the use of masks and vaccination for all people, in accordance with the guidelines of the ministries of health.

“Persons at increased risk of severe illness or complications from influenza include pregnant women, those younger than 59 months, the elderly, and patients with chronic (cardiac, pulmonary, renal, metabolic, neurodevelopmental, hepatic, or hematologic) disease or immunosuppression.” (for HIV, chemotherapy, corticosteroid therapy or malignant neoplasms),” the organization reports on its website.

The entity also clarified that the cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza AH7N3 detected in Mexico in two poultry production buildings in April were not of a new strain, but of one already detected in 2012 and the Mexican health services have already ruled out the presence of the virus. viruses in humans.