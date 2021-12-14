Fluid Warzone for high performance: let’s see how to set the graphics settings

Warzone Settings – As we mentioned in a previous article, in a shooter game it is essential to enjoy a high number of “FPS”. If you do not have fluid graphics and a smooth and natural movement of our operator, our entire gaming session suffers, which in the space of a couple of lobbies risks becoming truly hellish.

One of the most typical examples of graphics that suffer from “low FPS”Is when, by making quick and clear movements on the pad lever or on the mouse, the view starts to jerk, making it impossible for us to quickly lock onto the enemy target.

In this article, we therefore want to focus more carefully on those that are the recommended settings to have graphics as fluid and smooth as possible, it being understood that if you are a PC player you will always have to rely on a video card that is not too much. dated.

As a guideline, you can consider that the tips that we are going to list below work very well already with a video card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, and guarantee an absolutely performing gameplay and visual even for the most demanding players.

WARZONE – Recommended Settings (Graphics)

Video mode : Full screen

: Full screen Screen refresh rate : the maximum available (120 or higher)

: the maximum available (120 or higher) Resolution Graphic rendering : 100

: 100 Dynamic Resolution : No

: No Framrate desired dynamic resolution : 17

: 17 Image proportion : Automatic

: Automatic Synchronize each frame : No

: No Custom framerate limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Brightness : 50%

: 50% Range : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Nvidia Highlights : No

: No Low latency Nvidia Reflex: Activated + Boost

Quality

Field visual : 110/120

: 110/120 Visual movement : minimum -50%

: minimum -50% Quality from streaming : Low

: Low Texture resolution : Low

: Low Anisotropic texture filter : Normal

: Normal Particle quality : High

: High Bullet and spray impact : No

: No Tessellation : No

: No Dismemberment and gory effects : No

: No On-Demand texture streaming : No

: No Film Intensity : 0.00

: 0.00 Film effect : 0.00

: 0.00 Nvidia DLSS : Disabled

: Disabled Anti-Aliasing : No

: No Shallow depth of field : No

: No Monitor Blur Scenario : No

: No Weapon Blur Monitor : No

: No Shadow Mapping Resolution : Low

: Low Light point shadow cache : Yup

: Yup Sunbeams shadows cache : Yup

: Yup Particle lighting: Normal

To these interventions we can then also add the horizontal and vertical edges of the interface (which should be set at 15.00 and 25.00) and the color blindness filter (if necessary).

Below we also attach the video guide of Jgod about all these settings, in which you will also find the specifics for the settings Nvidia as a further reinforcement for a clear improvement of your graphic rendering on the new one Caldera Pacific.

We hope this information will be useful to you, and we wish you a lot of fun with your next lobby launch!

Article created in collaboration with the reference community of Warzone of Italy (Click here to enter Facebook – Click here to follow the community on Instagram)

