Flurona: CoVid + ​​Influenza together. First case in Israel: she is an unvaccinated pregnant woman – Nursing

Flurona: CoVid + ​​Influenza together. First case in Israel: she is an unvaccinated pregnant woman

A young woman who arrived in labor at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, a few kilometers from Tel Aviv, Israel, is the first person in the world in whom a simultaneous infection with Covid and influenza virus has been documented, renamed “Flurona”, from the union of the English words ‘flù (influence) and’ coronà.

The woman she is fine and should be discharged shortly. The news was reported by the Israeli newspaper Ynet.

According to the reconstruction, the woman went to the hospital in labor at the beginning of the week. She wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus or the flu and had flu-like symptoms.

“She was diagnosed with the flu and the coronavirus as soon as she arrived. Both tests were positive, even after we carried out a second check “Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department, told the Israeli newspaper. According to the specialist, even if that of the young woman is the only confirmed case of double infection, there could be many undiagnosed cases of “flurona”. “We are seeing more and more pregnant women with the flu. It is certainly a great challenge to deal with a woman who arrives with a fever at childbirth and you do not know if it is coronavirus or flu “.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Health is investigating the case.

“The infection of Covid and flu together is a bit strange because in medicine it has always been said that if there is a virus that gives one disease, it prevents the development of another due to a different virus. The explanation could lie in the fact that Covid causes a production defect of interferon and this would open the way to the other virus, which in this case is the flu “, explained Roberto Cauda, ​​infectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and EMA’s scientific advisor.

“The case found in Israel – he added – leads us to say even more vaccinate against the flu”. Meanwhile, in recent days, an important novelty has arrived precisely on the anti-flu vaccine front: a group of researchers coordinated by the Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla has published in Nature a study that lays the foundations for a universal vaccine against influenza.

It has in fact identified a new portion of influenza virus against which to target new generation vaccines: it is present in several viruses of the H1 family and at least in a part of those of the H2 and H5 family. It also has no tendency to mutate. “The human immune system already has the ability to produce antibodies against this epitope, so it’s just a matter of applying modern protein engineering methods to create a vaccine that is capable of producing enough of those antibodies.”added study first signer Jenna J. Guthmiller.

According to scientists, have a Such a broad spectrum vaccine could be useful both against seasonal flu and to protect us from future pandemics caused by flu viruses.

