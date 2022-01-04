Flurona, first confirmed case of the influenza-covid mix: here’s where

Flurona in Croatia: the first confirmed case a Zagreb. Croatia has therefore registered the first case of ‘flurona‘ in the country. Local authorities announced it today. The so-called flurona, a mix between the English term «flu», for influence, And coronavirus, is a simultaneous infection of Covid And influence in the same person. The case of flurona in Croatia was identified at the Andrija Stampar Institute in Zagreb, regional television N1 reported today.

Cauda (Gemini): “Flurona demonstrates importance flu vaccines “

“The case of Flurona, or the union of the English terms ‘flu’, flu in Italian, and coronavirus, seems to be a textbook. But, let’s face it right away, we are certainly not facing an emergency. There are some studies, carried out by geneticist Giuseppe Novelli of the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, which have shown that in Covid positive subjects the level of interferon is reduced and, I hypothesize, that this could open the way to other viruses such as that flu. Above all, as in the Israeli case, if one has not been vaccinated. So the suggestion is to get immunized against Sars-CoV-2 and against the flu ». The infectious disease specialist Roberto Cauda, ​​director of infectious diseases of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, underlines this to Adnkronos Health.

Last updated: Tuesday 4 January 2022, 19:07



