Health

Flurona, first confirmed case of the influenza-covid mix: here’s where

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Flurona in Croatia: the first confirmed case a Zagreb. Croatia has therefore registered the first case of ‘flurona‘ in the country. Local authorities announced it today. The so-called flurona, a mix between the English term «flu», for influence, And coronavirus, is a simultaneous infection of Covid And influence in the same person. The case of flurona in Croatia was identified at the Andrija Stampar Institute in Zagreb, regional television N1 reported today.

Cauda (Gemini): “Flurona demonstrates importance flu vaccines

“The case of Flurona, or the union of the English terms ‘flu’, flu in Italian, and coronavirus, seems to be a textbook. But, let’s face it right away, we are certainly not facing an emergency. There are some studies, carried out by geneticist Giuseppe Novelli of the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, which have shown that in Covid positive subjects the level of interferon is reduced and, I hypothesize, that this could open the way to other viruses such as that flu. Above all, as in the Israeli case, if one has not been vaccinated. So the suggestion is to get immunized against Sars-CoV-2 and against the flu ». The infectious disease specialist Roberto Cauda, ​​director of infectious diseases of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, underlines this to Adnkronos Health.

Last updated: Tuesday 4 January 2022, 19:07

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Prince Harry: “Mental health is important: quit your job if it doesn’t make you happy”

4 weeks ago

A single medical guard is divided between two valleys – Chronicle

November 7, 2021

Many throw away the vitamin-rich peels of vegetables without knowing that they are worth gold to our health

November 30, 2021

According to science, this is the unpredictable and indispensable activity for bone and brain health

November 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button