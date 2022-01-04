FLURONA is born! We tell you what it is and what the SYMPTOMS are »ILMETEO.it

COVID and INFLUENZA together make the BOTTO: FLURONA is born! We tell you what it is and what the SYMPTOMS are

The variants of COVID were not enough. In the last days, a new danger has arrived from Israel. It is about Flurona, or a ‘contemporary influenza and coronavirus infection.

It is not a common thing, but not even impossible. Also because it is often difficult to distinguish the symptoms. Israel registered the first case. The report reported the site Ynet, then also the newspaper Corriere della Sera, explaining that it is a parturient found positive for the two infections during tests at the hospital Beilinson from Petach Tikva, in the center of the Israeli state. According to the hospital, the young mother, not vaccinated against flu or COVID, she feels fine and should be discharged from the hospital within hours.

“The combination of COVID and influenza is a bit strange because in medicine it has always been said that if there is a virus that gives one disease it prevents another from developing due to different viruses. The explanation could lie in the fact that Covid causes a defect in the production of interferon and this would open the way to the other virus, which in this case is the flu “, has explained Roberto Cauda, infectious disease specialist at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and scientific advisor ofEma.

“The case found in Israel, leads to say even more vaccinate against the flu “, he added Cauda.

The name attributed to the co-infection, according to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco it’s a mix of words flu (flu in English) e coronavirus.

But what are the symptoms? Almost identical to those of a flu, like a fever. The symptomatic picture is quite similar for both pathologies, but reliable data are awaited to understand if a co-infection can prove to be more or less harmful, especially for the most fragile patients, such as elderly people they immunosuppressed.