Flurona, the first death in the world in Peru: he did not have the anti-Covid vaccine

As the world continues to come to terms with the Omicron variant, in Peru’s Ministry of Health has registered the first case of death for Flurona, co-infection of influenza and Covid. The deceased man was 87 years old and he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Two other cases have been detected in the South American country, namely a minor and a 40-year-old person who has completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19. Speaking of the Flurona cases was Dr. Cesar Munayco, a researcher at the Ministry’s National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control.

Flurona, first dead in Peru

According to Dr. Munayco’s report, the infected they had cough, sore throat and general malaise. «The vaccine reduces the possibility of death – his words -. It is important to take this into account, because we currently have a serious outbreak of H3N2 flu in the regions of Loreto, San Martin, Amazonas and Ucayali ». On Tuesday, Peru announced the start of the third wave of Covid-19, with a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

What is Flurona and the symptoms

The term Flurona is a media gimmick to indicate co-infection with influenza and Covid-19. The first confirmed case was recorded in Israel (an unvaccinated pregnant woman). From the union of the two viruses in a single patient, no symptoms are born different from those already known for Covid-19 and the flu.

Regarding Covid-19 therefore the symptoms are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, congestion and runny nose, muscle aches, headache, tiredness, vomiting and nausea , diarrhea. Symptoms of the flu instead they are fever and feeling of fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, muscle aches, headache, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhea (the latter more common in children).