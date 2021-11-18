Flurry of checks coming in: home and cash in the crosshairs

A new squeeze of the Tax, which starting from the first months of 2022 will launch a series of capillary checks on taxpayers, first of all focusing attention on the various bonuses and concessions introduced over the years by the various budget laws.

The various incentives for the home, in particular facade bonuses, earthquake bonuses and all those other measures for which credit transfer or invoice discount are envisaged. According to what reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the Revenue Agency has so far identified 800 million non-existent credits: a total of 19.3 billion euro of exchanges have been activated, of which 6.5 billion for sales and discounts in invoice connected to the Superbonus 110% and 12.7 billion for all other building incentives.

The checks on building bonuses, for which a specific decree has even been issued by the government, will be particularly intense as announced: specific checks will be carried out on the expenses incurred based on the works actually carried out. One of the most widespread anomalies was, in fact, a general increase in the cost of interventions, often unjustified. Invoices are sometimes inflated, relying on the fact that the taxpayer is not led to carry out a particularly careful control of costs since half or all of the amount is borne by the state. Precisely for this reason, specific reference price lists will be created.

In the sights of the tax authorities also the earners of the Basic income. The contribution will also be suspended if the beneficiary refuses to participate in various kinds of activities or interviews to be held in person. Also foreseen is a cut in the allowance equal to 5 euros per month starting from the one following the date of any refusal opposed to a suitable job offer.

That the current accounts have for some time already been a privileged ground for investigation by the tax authorities to reconstruct the expenses and habits of taxpayers is certainly not new. With the tightening of the use of cash in payments (from 2022 the threshold will drop from 1999.99 euros to 999.99 euros), and therefore the unwritten obligation to use credit cards or ATMs, checks will undoubtedly be carried out. even tighter.

That receptive it is another sector ready to end up on the radar of the Revenue Agency: we speak in particular of Hotels, Bed & Breakfasts and short-term rentals, such as those offered by Airbnb. The fight against tax evasion will be carried out by granting the tax authorities and other creditors, such as INPS, the right to access the database of accommodation facilities created in 2019. Since then, each of them has in fact been identified through a specific code, which it must be included in every offer or promotion. In addition to proving that you are in compliance with the tax authorities, these checks will allow you to verify the payment of the tourist tax, the one that the structures collect from their guests and must subsequently pay to the Municipality.