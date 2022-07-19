Flute, homeless, TV series… 20 things to know about Lizzo

Queen of rap, icon of feminism and the body positive movement, Lizzo has been on everyone’s lips since the release of her album Cuz I Love Youin 2019. To learn more about the singer, discover our slideshow.

SRising star of rap and R’n’B, Lizzo is shaking up the music industry today. It is thanks to its title Truth Hurts that she became known in 2019. Since then, the American singer has had a string of successes: she recently released Specialher fourth album, and won numerous awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.

Very followed on social networks – the singer has some 12 million subscribers on Instagram alone – Lizzo is also very close to her audience. But do you really know her? Do you know his real first name? The musical instrument she masters to perfection? His unexpected friendship with a famous actor?

To find out, discover 20 things to know about Lizzo in our slideshow!

Read also⋙ School at home, veganism, synesthesia… 15 useless knowledge about Billie Eilish

⋙ [Diaporama] Transidentity: do you know these 18 inspiring personalities?

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

🚨 WAIT ! You liked this article, and you want to support us?

💡Log in for free to your NEON space. It allows you to be alerted of our next articles on the same subject (you can click on “follow this subject” at the top of this page), to subscribe to our newsletters (a weekly best-of and our sex NL) and save your articles for later. In accordance with the GDPR, we don’t sell your data, and we won’t spam you, we promise. It may be a detail for you, but for us it means a lot (and it keeps us free, by the way).

⋙ I CONNECT