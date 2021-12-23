Flutter acquires Sisal for 1.9 billion euros

Flutter Entertainment, an Irish group active in the international gaming, acquired 100% of Sisal from CVC Capital Partners Fund VI – which had acquired it in turn in 2016 – for a total of 1.9 billion euros. The operation is part of Flutter’s strategy which intends to invest in order to reach a position of leadership on regulated markets a global level. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 and should have a positive impact on adjusted profit for the first 12 months after closing.

“Over the past five years, thanks to the support of CVC, we have successfully transformed Sisal into a ‘digital and international company, leader in the gaming sector – comments Francesco Durante, CEO of Sisal, saying he is happy to “join Flutter.” “Thanks to our commitment todigital innovation, in the’international expansion It is in the responsible gaming, we have achieved a leadership position in the online gaming market in Italy and developed our international strategy, winning the concession for the lotteries in Morocco and Turkey – he adds -. We are convinced that, thanks to the experience and skills developed at the group level, we will be able to further strengthen our leadership in the markets in which we operate “.

“We are very proud of the success achieved by Sisal and of its transformation after our acquisition in 2016 – underlines Giampiero Mazza of Cvc Italy -. Through a strong investment in its digital skills, Sisal has become the leading Italian brand in online gaming, while also increasing its international presence. In addition, the Company has become a leader in the responsible gaming in Italy. We want to thank Francesco Durante and the entire leadership team for their incredible dedication, attention and ambition and for leading this successful journey despite the regulatory challenges and the pandemic. Flutter is a fantastic new partner for Sisal and we wish him the best. “

“I am pleased to welcome Sisal, Italy’s leading gaming operator, to Flutter because this allows us to acquire a leading position in the Italian market – he says. Peter Jackson, Flutter chief executive – We have long wanted to pursue this market opportunity by focusing on an omnichannel strategy and this acquisition will allow us to do it better. Sisal has increased its online presence in recent years, thanks to its proprietary platform and commitment to innovation. I am thrilled to see these aspects integrate into Flutter’s product portfolio and operational capabilities. We look forward to welcoming Francesco and the rest of the Sisal team to Flutter in 2022 “.

In 2021, Sisal expects to generate an EBITDA of 248 million, of which 58% comes from its online offering and the rest from a combination of retail and lottery operations. About 90% of Sisal’s EBITDA for 2021 is generated in Italy. The rest comes from activities in Turkey and Morocco. The business now employs around 2,500 people. With the acquisition of Sisal, Flutter Entertainment expects to achieve several strategic results. Combining Sisal with Flutter’s existing Italian online presence through PokerStars and Betfair will result in a combined online share of 20%. Flutter also plans to increase its online customer base. Since 2016, Sisal has recorded online revenue growth at a compound annual rate of 34%.