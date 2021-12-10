FLUX: listing on Binance and flying + 80%

We can really talk about listing party with Flux, which just got on Binance does register a + 85% within 24 hours, a sign that the arrival of cryptocurrencies on one of the main ones crypto exchange of the world is still a vehicle of great impetus for the world blockchain.

A project which – as we will summarize in the course of this in-depth analysis – has much more to express than just a simple one pump due to the arrival on one of the most important intermediaries in the world.

Flux flies to the market thanks to the listing on Binance

Not just Binance: it’s the flux quote party

Of course, the most important news is definitely the quotation on Binance which was announced yesterday (and is operational as of today), but in the last 24 hours actually the reach financial of Flux it has also expanded to other types of intermediaries.

From ZT then passing through MEXC, with the latter being an important hub for futures and derivatives based on cryptocurrencies, widely used by speculators and professional investors. A triptych of quotes that led to important purchases, which before the natural correction had more than doubled the price of the token $ FLUX.

The importance of the commitment of Binance it is also underlined by the fact that exchanges have been initiated not only against Tether, but also against Bitcoin And BUSD, in a triptych that is rarely offered to newly listed cryptocurrencies.

A few more details on the Flux project

Flux is a complete framework for the world of Web3. A service of cloud a total infrastructure that offers access to some sort of decentralized mega-computer, according to a paradigm which we have already seen applied in other protocols.

Among other things you can also have access to mining via GPU, for a system that actually already had one attractive market capitalization and with the long-awaited listing on these exchanges and intermediaries it has finally been able to reach a wider audience.

An advanced system for those looking for important infrastructures to run their own Dapp – and which could become increasingly important as this sector grows – which unfortunately is rarely talked about, but which will be one of the next revolutions of the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

With an interesting twist also with regard to one of the more strands in of the moment, or that of Crypto Gaming. The projects, even advanced ones, which already rely on Flux they are different – and allow us to have confidence in the protocol even in the future.

Entering now does not protect against further corrections, with many who entered early who may decide to make a profit. However, this remains a project that we invite everyone to follow. There is substance, no matter what pump which punctually occur in conjunction with quotations of this importance.