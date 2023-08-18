fly swatter and other inventions

Recently I read a news which said that A mother refused to remove lice from her daughter’s head Because she was a vegetarian and could not kill any living thing. This earned her a full roll with the neighbor who had a girl who used to come over to play with her daughter and was afraid that they would stick to her. Needless to say, there was an uproar in the network.

Faced with this situation, all those methods came to my mind to eliminate what we generally know as pests, such as rats, flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches and some other animals which are there in some way or the other. kind of bothers us. Of course, the mousetrap was the first to visit me. They were terrifying tools that not only killed rats in a very bloody way, making disposing of crime bodies a very unpleasant task, but also made it difficult to “collect” with our own fingers. they were in danger of being cut off,

They were something like this: a poor-quality wooden board with a red drawing on it, or a manufacturer’s mark, or I don’t know what else. On board, a piece of metal with a raised tip where the bait was attached, a straight wire and a U-shaped one that was the murder weapon, or because these nets are still used. The U-shaped wire was retracted and the straight wire was placed over it which closed into a smaller unit in the fodder piece. So when the mouse came to eat the bait, the wire was released and Jackal The U-shaped piece fell on the victim with uncontrollable force. You can imagine the carnage. Although sometimes it happened that the mouse stole the bait and did not get caught in the trap.

On the other hand, and as we all know, the invasion of flies is much more in the month of May. intolerable So that every house has one or several fly swatters. In the “olden” days, they were like a mesh strainer with a bias-shaped edge sewn around it. We all went to fly swatting college to improve the technique so they wouldn’t escape. You had to very stealthily approach him and silently put the fly swatter on the victim. of one Suac The fly had to be killed swiftly and with force. later some people came out gummed paper They were hung everywhere and they carried a scent or something that attracted flies and would stick when they got close. It was unpleasant to find sticky slips full of flies, like hauling dead rats. They still exist.

And there are rubber traps for cockroaches and even for mice. so terrible! they are much cleaner electric lamp, The only drawback is that you have to deal with frequent electric shocks. Because of that wave I saw that they invented devices that work with sound waves that allegedly only bother insects, not pets. You’ll have to watch as some things enter our block walled homes.

