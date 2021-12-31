Fly the company of Francesco Facchinetti

Newco mgmt, business at +30

Italy Today, page 19, by Claudio Plazzotta.

Communication strategies in a digital environment, with the use of social media and influencers, have become central in planning to build or affirm a brand. “And therefore they need central budgets worth millions of euros,” he says as a mantra Francesco Facchinetti, an entrepreneur in digital communication for ten years, “and not residual compared to other means”. And that is why, as explained by the same Facchinetti during a recent television interview granted to Peter Gomez on Nine, «We of Newco mgmt we didn’t agree with Silvio Berlusconi to follow his communication on social networks. I explained to the president that he was the most famous Italian in the world, but Maria Elena Boschi on social media he had more followers than him. To get things right, it would take a big budget. Berlusconi, on the other hand, did not believe he had to spend so much money. And nothing came of it. “

Newco mgmt is basically an artistic consultancy company that assists over 50 talents, including actors, presenters, authors, directors, singers, musicians, opinion leaders and influencers: the same Francesco Facchinetti, and then, among others, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Rocco Hunt, Riki, Ana Mena, Giulia De Lellis, Frank Matano, Francesco Sole, Giulia Valentina, Mariasole Pollio, Tess Masazza, Alice De Bortoli. And in 2021, as the same tells Facchinetti to Italy today, “The business grew by 30% compared to 2020, with a turnover that rose to an ebit, also increased by 30%, which reached 1.1 million euros”. In 2020 Newco mgmt, controlled by Goonies srl from Facchinetti and from Coinflip knows from Niccolò Vecchiotti (who is the sole director of Newco with a salary of 150 thousand euros per year), had closed with 6.9 million euros in turnover (seven million in 2019), a profit of 746 thousand euros, shareholders’ equity of 1.7 million and cash and cash equivalents of 1.6 million EUR.

The opportunity given by the pandemic

In short, as explained by Newco mgmt, the pandemic emergency that has been going on for two years now, has led, in general, to «a reduction in investments in communication and adv by Italian and international players; furthermore, the prohibitions relating to public gatherings have prevented many types of public events or performances, from concerts to theatrical performances; the risks associated with having production teams, in close contact, in the field and for days have hindered the creation of new TV programs and cinematographic works, often postponed for an entire semester ».

In such a situation, the growth of 30% has something miraculous, and “these results, in addition to the commendable and incessant work of the whole team, were made possible thanks to the constant development of the influencer marketing and branded entertainment solutions offered. to the market, as well as a careful cost saving policy, adopted in the first months of the pandemic, which will also bring benefits in the years to come. The company aims to consolidate its competitive position on the Italian market as a modern talent management company: confirming the growth of the main economic indicators; with regard to entertainment, continuing to diversify the distribution channels managed by individual talents, with particular attention to new digital platforms and the opportunities offered by television broadcasters and over the top platforms; with regard to music, continuing with the scouting and launching of new talents, to whom management, production and distribution are guaranteed, with medium / long-term investments; exploring new business models, to be integrated with those already active ».

