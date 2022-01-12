Fly the cost of wheat. Divella: “For pasta on the way, price rises by 38%”

A kilo of pasta, which in September the large retailers bought for 1.10 euros, now costs 1.40. And by the end of January it will reach 1.52 euros. An increase of 38%. This is the situation described by Vincenzo Divella, CEO of the pasta factory of the same name in an interview with Sole 24 ore. “We had to ask for the first 30 cents after the summer, to cope with the soaring cost of our main raw material, namely wheat. Between June and today, the price of wheat on the Foggia stock exchange has grown by 90% ”, explains Divella.

“An increase that we could never have amortized on our own, just think that for us semolina represents 60% of the entire production cost of pasta. Then, with the arrival of autumn, – adds the entrepreneur – all the other increases took place: the cost of cellophane increased by 25%, gas by 300%, electricity too. This is why in January we asked the large retailers for another 12 cents per kilo. This increase should become effective with the renewal of orders at the end of this month ”.

Divella also explains that in the face of these increases, “large-scale distribution initially resisted, then understood. The only thing he asked of us was to spread the increases gradually: the first ten cents more in October, the second in November, the third in December. And now the new quota “.

And “prices could rise again – underlines Divella – In December the production plants stopped for 15 days and no one bought wheat. But already yesterday, at the Bari commodity exchange, the first that met after the New Year, there was an increase of 6%. The pasta factories restart their engines, and immediately the price of wheat rises. And then there is another thing that worries me: will national wheat be enough, until June? “. “Today we use national wheat for 70-80%, but although the last production went well in Italy, – he underlines – we have never been a self-sufficient country, so I will have to buy more foreign wheat, which is more expensive today” .