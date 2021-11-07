flyer with a view of Black Friday

As usual on the weekend, Trony launches the new flyer valid only online which offers the “Sparkling Discounts” until November 12th, with many products that are included and that can be purchased at reduced prices.

Among the televisions, the50-inch LG 50NANO756PR is available at 580 Euro, with a saving of 23% compared to 749 Euro, while the 50-inch 50UP78006LB is offered at 520 Euro, 20% less than the 649 Euro imposed by the manufacturer. The 43-inch Samsung UE43AU9070UXZT goes up to 485 Euros, 23% less than the previous 629 Euros. On the Panasonic front, however, we mention the 65-inch TX-65HZ1000E at 1699 Euro, while the 65-inch Sony XR65A83JAEP goes to 1999 Euro.

As for smartphones, however, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 474 Euros, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in the 6 / 128GB configuration goes to 290 Euros and the Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G is available for 398 Euros.

Wearable front, however, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can be purchased for 145 Euros, while the Garmin Instinct in Graphite color can be purchased for 230 Euros.

Finally, in the IT sector we mention l” 10.2-inch iPad in WiFi + Cellular configuration and 128 gigabytes of memory for 616 Euros.

The complete list of products on offer can be consulted directly at this address.