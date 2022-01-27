Flying car: the amazing AirCar passes the tests and gets the airworthiness certificate

It’s a car but also an airplane: it’s called AirCar and it had already made headlines last summer when it completed the first flight between two cities in Slovakia. Now, the Slovakian-made flying car gets the certificate that could unlock large-scale production

The first flight between cities took place last July but the AirCar, the flying car of the Slovak Klein Vision, seems to be forging ahead. The singular vehicle, in fact, has obtained the flying ideonity from the Slovak Transport Authority, in line with the standards defined by the European Aviation Safety Agency (Aesa). To obtain the special license, the vehicle was subjected to strict controls and operations, for a total of 70 flight hours and more than 200 take-offs and landings, the latter considered the most delicate operations for a vehicle of this type. “The certification opens the door to mass production – said Stefan Klein, inventor of the project and head of the development team -, it is the final confirmation of our possibility to revolutionize the mobility of medium-range travel forever”.

AirCar, how it’s made – The singular vehicle has a unique design, which combines the shapes of a traditional car with those of an ultralight. Two folding wings and a double-arm tail with fixed propeller branch off from a glazed cockpit, for a transformation from a traditional car to a flying car that takes just three minutes. A 160 hp BMW engine propelled the vehicle.

From city to city – Last July, AirCar made headlines when the company announced that it had made the first flight between two cities. In 35 minutes the vehicle covered the distance that separates the city of Nitra and Bratislava, and then continued like a traditional car in the streets of the Slovak capital. During testing, the AirCar reached a maximum speed of 190 km / h, for a maximum height of 8,200 feet (approximately 2,500 meters above the ground). The company, however, also thinks further, because a second more performing prototype is already being developed which should be equipped with a 300 hp engine capable of shortening travel times, by virtue of a cruising speed and autonomy. greater.

