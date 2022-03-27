Flying Fox attracts people in the Colonial Zone

The ancient “intramural city” of Santo Domingo this Saturday afternoon looked very crowded; is that hundreds of curious they paraded through the tourist place to closely appreciate the majestic and expensive yacht flying foxowned by a Magnate Russian unidentified and remains anchored in the don diego portin San Soucí, since last Monday 21.

Children, youth, adults and the elderly, nationals and foreigners could not hide the emotion of being able to observe so closely a vessel that is valued at 455 million dollars. But they also did not miss the opportunity to take photos, videos and pose in front of the ship to share “such a beautiful” image on social networks.

When questioned by Free Journal the curious agreed that despite being a yacht from Russia, a country that is at war with Ukraine, is of great benefit to the country, because it attracts local tourists and tourists from other countries. The new attraction faces Plaza España, where the Alcázar de Colon and the Museo de las Casas Reales are located.

“I saw the review in the press and said: I have to see that yacht. I came with the children and I think this boat attracts a lot of tourism because it is known worldwide, ”said Kensy de la Rosa, a resident of the Calero sector of Villa Duarte, in Santo Domingo East.

While Miguel Ángel Peralta, who lives in El Café, in Herrera, Santo Domingo Oeste, took advantage of the fact that he was at the Livestock Fair, to take his family, wife and two children to show him the ship.

“It is a success that this yacht is in Santo Domingo. I can’t imagine everything I would do if I had a yacht like this”, said Mailyn Vicente, wife of Miguel Ángel, with a laugh.

While, in the distance, part of the crew of the flying foxmoving from one place to another, inside and outside the flashy yacht.

A security guard could also be seen, who, when asked to intervene to be able to talk with some of the crew, was totally negative and assured that he was forbidden to speak.

“Besides, they don’t speak Spanish,” the agent emphasized without raising his head, or getting up from his chair, while manipulating his cell phone.

In a second attempt with “Carlos”, port manager, said that access to the terminal was restricted.

Yesterday, inspectors and soldiers identified with vests and caps from the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) entered the luxurious flying fox yacht and they remained for more than half an hour talking in one of the yacht’s offices and the topics discussed are unknown, as well as if they continued any internal inspection.

The Dominican Port Authority reported that the flying fox came to Santo Domingo from La Romana with a stay program from March 21 to 25 in order to replenish food, fuel and sanitize it.

But it did not sail as planned after the investigation carried out by the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI or Homeland Security Investigations), whose agents visited the yacht yesterday.

The company Imperial Yachts rents the yacht for 3.5 million dollars weekly, and can accommodate up to 25 passengers, according to information on the company’s website. The ship was built by the German shipyard Lürssen.