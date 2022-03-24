The video of the driver and his flying Tesla in a residential area of ​​​​Los Angeles has already gone around the world.

The police of that state is analyzing the situation and offers one thousand dollars to whoever provides information on the suspect.

According to the information provided, the driver is not even the owner of the vehicle.

The Tesla brand is one of the most important in the automotive sector, in fact, the company was founded in 2003, in California, but and for the 2021 was considered the most valuable brand in the sector around the world. In addition to this, the company achieved the title as the brand with the fastest growth on the planet, registering a mark equivalent to 157 percent.

In fact, Statista points out that, globally, the company has reached a record delivery of 627,350 units in the first quarter of 2021 alone. For this reason, Tesla has continued to be a fairly successful company worldwide since its inception. Nevertheless, not even the company led by Elon Musk can escape the misuse that customers can make of a brand.

Flying Tesla appears and the driver is already wanted in Los Angeles

A few days ago, a driver, allegedly identified by his accounts on TikTok and Twitterwas the protagonist of one of the viral videos of the week, because in it you can see a Tesla “flying”. A car of the brand was captured traveling at high speed through an intersection located at a change of elevation; In the video you can see how, after overcoming the incline at full speed, the Tesla S takes off from the road and rises into the air, later crashing into containers and cars in the Echo Park neighborhood.

We have received over 50 tips and anticipate more due to the story going viral. Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account of him. — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 21, 2022

After what can be seen in the video, the driver and passengers got out of the car and left in another Tesla. Shortly after it was announced that the Model S was not owned by the driver identified as “Dominykas”, but that it was a rental item, according to what the authorities told the media. KABC-TV. For this reason, the Los Angeles Police has already offered a reward of one thousand dollars to the person or persons who provide information that facilitates the capture of the user. For now, the suspect has disabled his account. TikTok because, after the controversy, he was singled out for wanting to “hang on” to the moment and advertise products taking advantage of his momentary fame; Meanwhile, on his Twitter account, users have shared comments of discontent towards him:

Someone probably going to jail@for that tesla stunt. I wonder who though 🤔🤔 — TrapVerse (@thetrapverse) March 21, 2022

If you really did this I hope you get exactly what you deserve. — MarkJinLA (@TheMarkJinLA) March 22, 2022

The authorities commented to the FOX Los Angeles network that they have already communicated with the user, “based on posts in your account.” In addition, it is added that the police will seek to interrogate the influencer Alex Choi as a witness, since as mentioned, he was one of those who recorded the video.

This is the video shared by the FOX Los Angeles network:

