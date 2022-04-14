FMF and Liga MX agree to loan Selected ahead of schedule for Qatar 2022

Liga MX and the FMF reached an agreement so that the players can be released with ‘plenty’ of time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and can concentrate with the Mexican National Team earlier than planned; This is how Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Federation, told it.

In a conversation with TUDN, De Luisa assured that they will seek to have international players on time, however, it will not be as easy as with those from Liga MX.

“We have to comply with the rules established by FIFA, with Liga MX it is different because we have worked with them so that the 2022 Opening calendar ends earlier than planned.” The President commented.

The Apertura 2022 tournament is scheduled to end on November 6 and FIFA requires clubs to ‘release’ players before November 14.

“The reality is that in this tight schedule, they release the players seven days before, that is the obligatory limit of the big leagues and there we will have to see league by league, player by player, how sooner they can release them” . He commented.

Regarding the summer games, he stated that Martino will call 30 players, as they seek to see more elements for the World Cup.

“It is combined with the vacations of the soccer players, it is very difficult to bring the soccer players to compete on vacation, the safest thing is that we will make a call for more than 30 soccer players who will be from May 20”. He said.