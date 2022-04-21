FMF is already investigating statements by Piojo Herrera, with laptop in hand, against arbitration

The coach of the Tigres criticized the arbitration, after losing against Necaxa, on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022. For this reason, an investigation against him has already been initiated

The Mexican Soccer Federationthrough Disciplinary Commissionalready investigates the declarations of Miguel the Louse HerreraTigres coach, against arbitration, and his sanction could be up to almost 900 thousand pesos, in addition to a suspension match, according to the current sanction regulations for the 2021-2022 season.

The coach of the tigers criticized the arbitration, after losing against Necaxa, on matchday 15 of the Closure 2022. Therefore, an investigation has already been launched against him, while the Referees Commission has not made any claim or complaint, before the statements of the former coach of America and Mexican teamaccording to sources consulted.

“They are going to talk to my board, to see if the punishment comes for those who made a mistake of this size… they manage these kids (referees); I do not see the judges of hierarchy who tell them what to charge. He had two minutes of doubts,” he said. Michael Herreraat the end of the match between Tigres and Necaxa.

Coach Miguel Herrera and his Tigres fell during the visit to Necaxa. Getty Images

Own Michael Herrera He acknowledged that he could be sanctioned with a fine, after going to the conference with a laptop to exhibit an alleged arbitration error that ended up harming his team.

According to the Sanctions Regulations of 2022: “Any Affiliate and/or anyone subject to these Regulations who makes public statements that imply damage, contempt, defamation, or injury to the FMF or to the people who hold honorary or paid positions in it, Clubs , Players, Members of the Technical Body, Referees, Managers, Officials and/or any other member of the FMFwill be sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission”.

The sanction against offenders range from three thousand to 10 thousand UMAs, which is equivalent to a punishment of up to almost 900 thousand pesos, in addition to the fact that the person involved may be given a suspension match.

For its part, the Referees Commission You have five days from the statement, to file a complaint for this conduct.