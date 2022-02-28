FNCS Community Cup in Fortnite: dates, times, and how to get a free skin

The February 28, 2022 is the FNCS Community Cup of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3. East new tournament from duos allows the best participating teams to get a free skin. Just below we tell you everything you need to know about this new cup from fortnite battle royale: When is, what prizes are there and How to take part.

Fortnite FNCS Community Cup Chapter 3 – Season 1: dates and times

FNCS Community Cup 3:1 Europe Dates and Times

What time is the Fortnite tournament today?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS Community Cup is held at the following Schedule throughout 02/28/2022. We can see the specific times within the game, in the “Competition” tab of the Battle Royale menu.

Europe : from 7:00 p.m. CET to 10:00 p.m. CET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

: from 7:00 p.m. CET to 10:00 p.m. CET on Monday, February 28, 2022. United States – East Coast : from 00:00 CET to 03:00 CET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

: from 00:00 CET to 03:00 CET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. United States – West Coast : from 03:00 CET to 06:00 CET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

: from 03:00 CET to 06:00 CET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Oceania : from 08:00 CET to 11:00 CET on Tuesday, February 28, 2022.

: from 08:00 CET to 11:00 CET on Tuesday, February 28, 2022. Brazil : from 10:00 p.m. CET on Monday, February 28 to 01:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

: from 10:00 p.m. CET on Monday, February 28 to 01:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Asia : from 10:00 a.m. CET to 1:00 p.m. CET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

: from 10:00 a.m. CET to 1:00 p.m. CET on Monday, February 28, 2022. middle East: from 4:00 p.m. CET to 7:00 p.m. CET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to participate in the FNCS Community Cup on February 28, 2022?

For participate in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS Community Cupwe have to connect to the game on Monday February 28/Tuesday March 1 (depending on the region in which we play), and have at least account level 50. As well we must be free from any type of suspension or sanction in previous official Epic Games tournaments.

The FNCS Community Cup is a Duos mode tournament. The participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to win the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by staying in a good position consistently. The best players in each region will win prizes according to the following tables:

The girl in the image is the skin that we can win for being in a good position

Fortnite FNCS Community Cup Prizes

This is the award list for FNCS Community Cup players:

Europe

From 1st to 1,250th: FNCS 3:1 backpacking skin and accessory.

United States (East Coast)



1st to 625th: FNCS 3:1 backpacking skin and accessory.

United States (West Coast)



1st to 250th: FNCS 3:1 backpacking skin and accessory.

Brazil

1st to 500th: FNCS 3:1 backpacking skin and accessory.

Asia

1st to 125th: FNCS 3:1 backpacking skin and accessory.

Oceania

1st to 125th: FNCS 3:1 backpacking skin and accessory.

middle East



1st to 125th: FNCS 3:1 backpacking skin and accessory.

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1 FNCS Community Cup Scoring System

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th to 19th: 4 points

20th to 21st: 3 points

22nd to 23rd: 2 points

24th to 25th place: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

