Fnomceo returns to ask for a rule defining the Medical Act. Rings: “We need a law that recognizes their role and social function”

The request emerged during a conference promoted by the Order of Doctors of Parma which was attended by numerous presidents of the Order from all over Italy. For Anelli (Fnomceo): “A climate of conflict and confusion is creating with the other health professions, about who has to do what, especially in border camps such as emergency-urgency. But not only”. And for Muzzetto (Omceo Parma): “We want a legislative definition that recognizes the doctor as the only leadership in the care and assistance system”. THE POSITION PAPER OF PARMA.

21 NOV – It is necessary to have a regulation that expresses itself in the recognition of the doctor as the “sole responsible of the patient’s clinical path” and which, at the same time, precludes any unilateral administrative decision that affects the specific areas of professionalism of the doctor.

The recent approaches towards a task shifting with other healthcare professions are in fact unthinkable if you want to guarantee good health, which is ensured only with collegial work, respecting roles and specific skills acquired through training and experience.

This is what emerged during the national conference “Act and medical role ten years later – Professional, ethical and deontological aspects“, Which took place last November 19 at the University Campus of Parma, with the participation of the National President Fnomceo Filippo Anelli, of the National President Enpam Alberto Oliveti, experts in law and exponents of the Central Committee of the Federation, of the National Ethical Council and of the National Bioethics Committee and from which a Position Paper emerged which underlines in conclusion how “protection is required in the area of ​​health management which must be expressed in the recognition of the doctor’s role as the sole manager of the patient’s clinical path and, at the same time, in the preclusion of any unilateral administrative decision that affects the specific areas of professionalism of the doctor“.

“The doctor is the guarantor of the democracy of good. And I believe it represents a fundamental value within our Republic, as the guardian of constitutional principles, including the right to health, but also to life, self-determination and equality “, said the president Fnomceo Anelli.



“On the basis of this conviction – he continued – we believe we need legislation capable of precisely defining its role, recognizing its social function, widely demonstrated during the pandemic. In fact, since the first stages of the emergency, he has put in place his skills not only clinical but also organizational, has developed strategies and intervention plans, has been the protagonist of research and development projects of therapies able to deal with the disease. And above all, he placed the common good at the center, with self-denial and a spirit of sacrifice ”.

“Evidence about the indispensability of his role, which – concluded Anelli – clashes with an administrative political orientation which, in the face of a vacatio legis, is generating a climate of conflict and confusion with the other health professions, about who must to do what, especially in border camps such as emergency-urgency. But not only. This is why action must be differentiated and well defined, between functions and responsibilities, starting from history, experience and culture “.

On the same line Pierantonio Muzzetto, Omceo President of Parma and coordinator of the National Deontological Council Fnomceo: “Good health requires that the results are fulfilled in a collegial work based on multi-professional collaboration, respecting individual individual autonomies. In our opinion, “liquid and indefinite” organizational models are not conceivable, dictated by “political” styles that have nothing to do with good health, but originate from economic intent ”“.

Individual autonomies that cannot but derive exclusively from the course of study carried out and from which roles, functions and responsibilities derive.

“The natural development of the professions must be guaranteed in compliance with the limits of action of each figure and the role and function determined by training, both official and recognized. Any skills not acquired according to the recognized training plan would lead to improper and dangerous professional duplications with problems of responsibility for acting and coordinating health interventions ”, adds Muzzetto.

This is why – underline the Medical Associations – “if we want to attribute medical functions to other professions, we will need to rewrite degree courses that enable competence, internships and continuous updating courses included”.

This is why “a legislative definition that recognizes the doctor as the only leadership in the system of care and assistance” is hoped for.

“Also because – the Orders still underline -” the profession underlies, as well as the possession of specific skills, a binary trust relationship, based on consent, knowledge and experience, according to a principle of unavoidable responsibility and guarantee towards the citizen and the State “.

And finally “it is urgent to fill the current legislative handicap which sees the abundant legislation concerning the health professions that is extremely disproportionate in the face of the inexistence of a legal guarantee”.

All issues considered central to the medical profession on which several Omceo presidents of Italy intervened during the meeting: Salvatore Amato of Palermo, Guido Giustetto of Turin, Giuseppe Guerra of Cuneo, Marco Ioppi of Trento, Giovanni Leoni of Venice (National Vice President FNOMCeO), Claudio Lucia of Asti, Antonio Magi From Rome, Roberto Monaco of Siena (Secretary of FNOMCeO), Umberto Quiriconi of Lucca, Bruno Zuccarelli of Naples.

They brought their theses too Maurizio Benato, Member of the National Bioethics Committee (CNB), Claudio Buccelli, emeritus professor of forensic medicine at the Federico II University of Naples, Gianfranco Iadecola, Jurist formerly Magistrate of the Court of Cassation e Antonio Panti, former President of Omceo Firenze.

November 21, 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

