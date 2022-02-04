Fnomceo: “Thank you President for the gratitude to the doctors”

03 FEB – “Thank you, President Mattarella. Thank you for taking the doctors and health professionals as an example, for expressing your gratitude to them. Thank you for having placed dignity, that dignity that can only be guaranteed through the protection of human rights, as the cornerstone of our commitment, of the commitment of all of us and of each one of us “. Thus the President of Fnomceo, the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, comments Sergio Mattaralla’s inauguration speech. The reference to the doctors was greeted by a unanimous standing ovation from all present in the Chamber.





“Dignity, as you recalled, is guaranteed by eliminating inequalities, which are not the price to pay for growth, but its brake – continues Anelli -. It is guaranteed by eliminating discrimination, violence, injustices. Removing the access barriers to free information, new technologies and schools. It is guaranteed by ensuring safety at work, because every death, every accident is a vulnus to our Constitution, as well as a loss for the entire country ”.

“In short, it is guaranteed through the protection of rights: the protection that the State delegates, for their competences, to the Orders of the Health Professions – he continues -. Who are called to guarantee not only the protection of health, but also equality in access to care, solidarity, self-determination, the correctness of health information; and, first of all, the meta-right to be guaranteed, as individuals, the fundamental rights of man ”.

“Thank you President Mattarella for recalling the importance of the vaccine, which allows us to slowly return to a normal life – concludes Anelli -. And having remarked that we, all of us together, are our hope, as stated by David Sassoli. And we are responsible for the future of our Republic. Best wishes President, best wishes to our hope: we doctors are here, ready as always to give our contribution to build our time and our democracy together ”.

03 February 2022

