FNOPI Central Committee allowances / 70% increase in nurses’ fee

In the next Fnopi budget, an increase in the share of 70% for each member is foreseen

An increase that was contested by various presidents of the provincial orders considering it reckless, inappropriate and lacking a real need for cash.

An increase that will inevitably affect the pockets of Italian nurses.

At a time when many of them struggling with the health emergency would have deserved, if anything, a lowering of the quota.

A team of 36 members who are entrusted with the fate of Italian nursing.

But let’s analyze what the 15 directors of the FNOPI Central Committee perceive (Barbara Mangiacavalli, Beatrice Mazzoleni, Pierpaolo Pateri, Cosimo Cicia, Giancarlo Cicolini | Nicola Draoli | Carmelo Gagliano | Pietro Giurdanella | Mariacristina Magnocavallo | Stefano Moscato | Luigi Pais dei Mori | Antonio Scarpa | Massimiliano Sciretti | Carmelo Spica | Maurizio Zega).

3 auditors (Salvatore Occhipinti | Gennaro Scialò | Raffaele Secci (alternate)).

9 members of the Commission from the register.

9 members of the pediatric register commission.

Article 1 – Object and scope of application

These guidelines govern the disbursement of office allowances, attendance fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by the members of the institutional bodies and FNOPI delegates and replace the previous ones.

Article 2 – Allocation of expenses

The expenses referred to in these guidelines are charged to the specific budget chapters of FNOPI.

The sums are all shown gross of withholding taxes

Article 3 – Indemnity

FNOPI pays the following office indemnities:

President of the Central Committee (CC) € 4,000 / month

Vice President CC Euro 3.000 € / month

CC Secretary € 3,000 / month

Treasurer CC Euro 3,000 € / month

CC Councilors Euro 1000 € / month

CC Councilors with delegation of Strategic Area Euro 2000 € / month

President of the Commission of the Register of Nurses (COA) Euro 1666 € / month

President of the Commission of the Register of Pediatric Nurses (COAP) Euro 1666 € / month

COA-COAP components Euro 500 € / month

Members of the Board of Auditors (CRC) Euro 700 € / month

The Chairman of the Board of Auditors is entitled to the remuneration agreed and contracted with the same at the time of the assignment.

Article 4 – Attendance fees

The attendance fee is daily and is set at Euro 250.00, plus cash and VAT if due

It is not allowed to accumulate more attendance fees in the event that more than one call is overlapped within a day (considering the time from 8.00 to 24.00).

In the event that it is not possible to transfer on the same day due to participation in the meetings, the attendance fee will also be paid for the day of travel.

The offices of the CC and the Presidents of the National AOCs are entitled to the attendance fees for all the days of activity connected to the office, even in the absence of a call.

The attendance fee is paid, after official convocation and attestation of attendance:

a) to the members of the CC, of ​​the CRC, of ​​the National Register Commissions

b) to participants in Commissions, Working Groups, Observers and strategic Areas activated by resolution of the Central Committee

c) to participants, as FNOPI delegate in institutional meetings of the Body and / or in other public bodies

In the event that participation in the aforementioned meetings takes place via SKYPE connection (or equivalent instrument), a daily attendance fee of € 150.00 plus cash and VAT will be paid if due

Any economic awards attributed by other Bodies for these functions must be declared to FNOPI and deducted from the token.

Attendance tokens for Central Committee meetings are due to Directors up to a maximum of 24 tokens per year; attendance fees for the meetings of the Board Commissions are due to the members of the same up to a maximum of 15 tokens per year; the attendance fees for the meetings of the Board of Auditors are due to the members up to a maximum of 6 tokens per year.

Article 5 – Catering costs

Participants in the various institutional meetings are entitled to reimbursement for catering expenses up to a maximum of € 100.00 per day

Article 6 – Travel expenses

Travel expenses borne by FNOPI relate to travel to and from the place of residence (or from another place where the subject was on behalf of FNOPI) to the headquarters of the Federation or to another place where the institutional event took place.

Except for exceptions, travel expenses must be incurred through the booking service of the company contracted for this purpose by FNOPI, with direct debit from that company to FNOPI.

The travel expenses incurred by the participants in the various institutional meetings are eligible for reimbursement, following the presentation of specific documentation.

The use of means of transport in regular scheduled service is allowed (train, plane, ship, urban and suburban buses, subways). In the event of travel by air, rail, sea or other scheduled public transport, documented expenses relating to the cost of the ticket, including booking fees, airport taxes, agency fees and the like, are eligible for reimbursement.

If the interested party certifies that it was not possible to use the economy class, tickets in a different class are refundable. In the absence of certification, the relative ticket will be refundable limited to the amount equal to the consideration for the economy class.

The use of one’s own vehicle is allowed. In this case, a mileage allowance is recognized to the extent of 1/5 of the cost of a liter of petrol in force over time (up to a maximum of € 400.00 for A / R plus cash and VAT if due), as a flat-rate reimbursement .

The mileage reimbursement will be calculated by FNOPI by referring to the shortest itinerary indicated on the Michelin website.

The above expenses can be incurred directly through the Federation’s credit card if provided.

Article 7 – Use of taxis or rental vehicles

Participants in the various institutional meetings are allowed to use both urban and extra-urban taxis or a rental vehicle. The use of taxis or rental vehicles to connect to and from the place of residence with airports, railway stations and maritime stations it is allowed within the limit of € 100.00 per leg, plus cash and VAT if due.

Article 8 – Expenses for accommodation

Participants in the various institutional meetings are entitled to the reimbursement of a hotel for a maximum of € 300.00 / day including VAT plus the tourist tax (maximum cost of the affiliated hotels).

In the event that the meeting does not take place in Italy, the maximum refundable limit is € 350.00 / day including VAT plus the tourist tax.

The President is allowed, as an alternative to staying overnight in a hotel, to take in rental of accommodation for guest use up to the maximum monthly amount of 2,800.00, plus VAT if due. For the purposes of reimbursement, the Chairman will be required to present the contract and the relative attestation of the disbursement.

Article 9 – Other documented expenses

The President is reimbursed for documented expenses incurred for the performance of the institutional function not otherwise provided for in these guidelines.

Article 10 – Methods of reimbursement of expenses and payment of tokens

The attendance fees and expenses listed in these guidelines are paid only if presented in the manner described in the attached document sub A

For subjects with a VAT number, it remains the obligation to issue an electronic invoice for the payment of fees and reimbursements. VAT will be paid by the Federation

This Body has the right to carry out checks, even on a sample basis, on the veracity of the self-certifications submitted pursuant to Presidential Decree 445/2000.

Article 11 – Endowments

To the President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer of the CC, to the President of the CA Nurse, the President of the CA pediatric nurse and to the Directors with delegation of strategic area the following work tools are assigned in use:

– a portable PC, including data card for internet traffic

– a tablet, including data card for internet traffic

– a mobile phone, including data card for telephone and internet traffic

The following working tools are assigned to the members of the CC, of ​​the register commissions and of the CRC

– a mobile phone, including data card for telephone and internet traffic

To the President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer of the CC, to the auditors, to the President of the CA Nurse, to the President of the CA pediatric nurse and to the Directors with delegation of strategic area a FNOPI credit card is supplied

In the event of theft or loss of the tools supplied, the beneficiary must immediately report it to the Public Security Authorities, notifying FNOPI.

Article 13 – Transparent administration

In compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation and in constant pursuit of the purposes of advertising, transparency and dissemination of information relating to FNOPI, the sums paid according to these Guidelines may be published on the FNOPI institutional website.

These Guidelines come into force the day after the approval of the Central Committee and are published on the FNOPI institutional website.

Nurse Times editorial team

Attached

GUIDELINES FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF INDEMNITIES, ATTENDANCE FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF EXPENSES FOR THE MEMBERS OF THE BODIES AND FOR THE DELEGATES OF FNOPI

