FOCUS – ANALYSIS: Hybrid war between Russia and Ukraine, end of world peace!

The separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk proclaimed their independence from Ukraine on February 21, 2022, immediately President Vladimir Putin announced his recognition and signed with their leaders Denis Pushilin of Donetsk, and Leonid Pásechni of Lugansk, friendship agreements, cooperation and mutual assistance between the Russian Federation and both republics, this means an increase in the escalation of tension in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

It is important for the enlightenment of our readers to explain that Donetsk, formerly known as Stalino, is the main city of the Donbas mining basin, it is one of the main metallurgical centers of Ukraine, it has a population of two million inhabitants.

Lugansk, formerly called Voroshilovgrad, is an industrial city, it has 1.5 million inhabitants.

The Donbas region borders Russia on the Black Sea shore and has large coal reserves.

We must remember that the conflict between Kiev and these provinces dates back to 2014 as a result of the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia, from that moment on this area has been characterized by clashes with Kiev, despite the so-called The Minsk Protocol, reached between Russia and Ukraine in 2014, was intended to end the conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian fighters that broke out that year in eastern Ukraine.

War, unfortunately, has not stopped accompanying humanity, and as man reaches new stages in his development, new ways of waging war arise, due to the development of events it seems that we are facing another conflagration that can have a significant repercussion between the Russian Federation and the West.

In principle this will not be a conventional war, it could be a hybrid war, this can be deduced from the different reactions to the announcement of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which has generated a cascade of responses, rejections and condemnations from the The main international actors that support Kiev, including the United States, NATO and the European Union, the incursion Russian troops advance on the new territories supposedly to avoid a bloodbath. Does it mean a declaration of war, a latent invasion of Ukraine or Putin’s order in this affair?

Hybrid warfare is a term that began to be used at the beginning of this century and it is a military strategy in which different means and procedures are used, be they conventional force or any irregular means such as insurgency, migration, technological resources (cyber warfare) fake news, diplomacy, manipulation of international financial centers and international pressure in different ways, with economic and diplomatic sanctions being the most frequent.

The Border Guard Service had published a video in which you can see the crossing of armored vehicles, tanks and military trucks through the border post. The entity noted that Russian forces use artillery and heavy weapons against border units in the Ukrainian provinces of Lugansk, Sumi, Kharkov, Chernigov and Zhitomir.

Russia today launched a military operation against Ukraine, with the alleged aim of pacifying the armed conflict that has been taking place in eastern Ukraine since 2014.”

In the early hours of (02.24.2022), according to the news agencies efe/afp/Reuters, “Russian troops entered the Ukrainian region of Kherson, bordering the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, according to the Border Guard from Ukraine. “Currently, the movement of military equipment across the peninsula from the administrative border is observed,” the Ukrainian entity said in a statement.

Reactions at the global level were immediate, condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and the Polish government requested Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which provides for consulting members when the territorial integrity, independence or security of any of the parties was threatened, said the spokesman for the Polish government Piotr Müller, the ambassadors of the 30 member countries of NATO that in circumstances meet urgently.

We can say that a long period of world peace has ended, a new era of global turbulence is beginning, humanity may be surprised by a large-scale nuclear conflagration, it is time for all diplomatic mechanisms to be activated, to dissuade Russia and conflicting parties to seek a way out of the current crisis, global leadership must do everything possible to avoid a nuclear winter of radioactive ashes.