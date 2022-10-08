Focus – Ariel Henry clings to power and Haitians take to the streets

LLast Wednesday night, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry spoke to his country through a network of mass media, in anticipation of which a wide range of internal expectations and special attention had opened up in countries of the hemisphere.

In the end, a message sprinkled with wishes, but hardly empty for his adversaries, with whom he did not share blame for the crisis, nor did he open the doors to the possibilities of dialogue to reach an agreement and thus put an end to the traumatic Haitian drama.

The panorama there, for the moment, does not bode well. The Haitian people took a break and listened to the head of government, but at the end of the speech he only left disappointment, and a lot of anger.

That is why it has taken to the streets again, applying its fatal formula: destruction, fires, looting, attacks, shootings, blockades of streets and highways.

And it is these misfortunes that make it clear why now the government, knowing that the situation will not improve and will not be able to impose law and order, yesterday asked for international support for the “immediate deployment of a specialized armed force,”

Before his speech, Henry aroused a state of expectation in all Haitian demarcations, mainly in the most radical and insurgent enclaves against his management.

Many believed that it could remedy some concerns of the population, whose centuries-old miseries have brought that country to the brink of final collapse, with almost daily protests in most of the territory.

The list of demands raised after the worsening of the socio-political crisis, after the “slap” that hurt people’s pockets due to the increase in gasoline prices, was ignored by the prime minister, by skipping that critical page.

Moreover, he had a firm and defiant posture. First, he made it clear that there would be no change to his measure to increase the price of oil derivatives and again pointed to “a group of people” who benefit from the subsidy.

The key line of his message was to motivate support from the international community to face the crisis, now more broken by the cholera outbreak, water shortages, roadblocks, insecurity, lack of fuel and school closures.

Along with these setbacks, the Varreux Terminal is in the hands of gang members associated with Jimmy Scheizier, alias “Barbecue”, and there is no way to get them out of their trenches.

The most recent episode just happened, when police tried to clear the area, but were met with heavy fire, and had to back off.

Referring to these same gangs, Henry strongly attacked them, accusing them of trying to bring “an entire town to its knees.”

Thus, for those with some illusion that Henry would give in and resign, he not only asked for internal support for his measures, but also, imperatively, sentenced: “You have to agree with me…”.

Another thing. At no point in his speech did Ariel Henry give the slightest hint that he would be able to pack his bags and leave the 6110 Avenue de la République headquarters behind, as hostile sectors demand.

Not coincidentally, crowds took to the streets to celebrate an alleged resignation of the head of government, but little by little those celebrations died out after the minister published a denial, with this sarcastic message: “I am here, I did not resign; we do marketing”.

What does this suggest, “we do marketing”? Simple, very clear: the government seems to have thrown a “hook” at its opponents. They probably got the “ball” rolling that Ariel resigned, just to gauge reactions.

Marketing study techniques may actually have done this job, given that their purpose is to “improve the marketing of a product,” and the one that “commercializes” the management of the Haitian government needs improvement. In addition, “a button is enough for a sample”. That was exactly what Ariel said: “we do marketing”.

Returning to the line of the subject, in a few words, the political enemies and gang leaders who claim Henry’s head ended up shorn in the face of any hope of any change for the good of their objectives.

What are the two demands that have dominated the agenda of protests, both dispersed and unified, against the government of cornered Prime Minister Ariel Henry?

First, a drop in the price of all oil derivatives affected by the elimination of the fuel subsidy and, second, the resignation of the premier and all the members of his cabinet.

Beyond these two strong popular demands that reverberate in all corners of Haiti, the rest are vindictive spoils based on the programs of common struggle of political parties and popular groups, to attract the dissatisfied.

The prime minister noted that recent reforms were aimed not only at cutting $400 million in fuel subsidies and “closing down a lucrative black market,” but at “raising millions in uncollected customs duties from tax evaders.”

On this he said, emphatically, that “you have to agree with me”, warning that “we cannot take all the personalized recipes to serve a small group of people and subsidize a single product”.

Of the criminals, said the Haitian premier, they hold Haiti hostage and try to bring “an entire people to their knees”, believing that it is the only way to come to power.

“The irresponsible and criminal behavior of these people has created a humanitarian crisis that we have never seen, we have never lived on the land of Haiti and that threatens the sovereignty of Father Dessalines,” he said.

These people, according to Henry, are “associated with some bad politicians and some bad people; plunge our country into an unprecedented disaster.”

Everything is clear. Ariel has decided to stay, but she will have to deal with more fury and storms in the rowdy Haitian streets. In the midst of this dilemma, only the days to come will be able to mark his destiny and that of his government, and test whether the opposition resistance is capable of depleting its oxygen reserves.