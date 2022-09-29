Focus: Contingency plan for mass flows of Haitians?

Haiti is just a sample button in the Caribbean region about the failure of the peace and stabilization missions undertaken by the UN worldwide, that in the case of the island of Hispaniola, it is intended that the Dominican Republic apply a “Contingency Plan for flows massive”, prepared by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and endorsed by the National Institute for Migration in the past government.

This plan would receive a forceful rejection from Dominican citizens, based on the response they have expressed through the different surveys applied to the vernacular population by reputable research firms in the past.

The question that arises from the knowledge of this secretive “Contingency Plan” is when, within the United Nations Organization (UN) and its adlater organizations, the conviction arose that the country would agree to turn the Dominican territory into a field of Haitian refugees.

The purpose is old because it comes specifically from the government of former President Bill Clinton when he asked his counterpart, then Dominican President Joaquín Balaguer, that the national territory house Haitian refugee camps, as a result of one of the many political crises as a result of the coups of Haitian State in the 1990s.

After the failure in Haiti of the United Nations Stabilization Mission (MUNUSTAH) whose responsibility consisted, in 2004, of “fulfilling its mandate to establish a secure and stable environment in which a political process can be developed, strengthen the institutions of the government, support the constitution of a rule of law, promote and protect human rights”, it is perceived that a part of the UN officials are convinced of a Dominican solution to the Haitian problem.

There is no other reason behind the negligence of certain international organizations, five years after the withdrawal of the blue helmets, in the face of Haiti’s social, political, economic and institutional deterioration.

The resounding defeat of MINUSTAH in the neighboring country is only a reflection of the growing crisis of authority and faith in the current multilateral model, which is evident not only in our neighbors, but also in Afghanistan, Syria, Mali, the Congo and Ethiopia, just to name a few.

Given all the disaster that occurred in Haiti due to the lack of a firm plan to create the institutions that Haitians need to achieve peace and the construction of a society in progress, in development and integrated into the concert of democratic nations, the United Nations opted for abandon that infamous town, which has also been a victim of its ruling and business class.

After throwing Haitians into oblivion, rumors run among ambassadors of materializing a military occupation by one of the great powers, which would be to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Before seeing the different proposals of those who know first-hand the idiosyncrasies of these peoples, the UN, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), wants to embark Dominicans on a “Contingency Plan for Flows Masses of Immigrants”, which was prepared in 2019 with the collusion of the National Migration Institute, a government entity attached to the Ministry of the Interior and Police.

The intent of the Plan

3 years ago the document for “Official Use” only recognized that (2019) “the current situation in Haiti is highly explosive and unstable. The social, political and economic situation has worsened throughout 2019 and access to basic services is increasingly limited.

He then warned that the alarming state of affairs in the neighboring country raised fears of an unprecedented social outbreak that could generate an unexpected flow of immigrants and/or people seeking protection and refuge in the Dominican Republic.

It is in this context – at this moment the deterioration is greater – it is proposed that “under the leadership of the National Migration Institute (INMRD) and with the support of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), apply an organized response to the eventual avalanche of Haitians across the border to be received as refugees.

This plan – strictly designed – tries to obtain three objectives: “The affected people of Haiti will enjoy protection and access to the territory, in accordance with the minimum standards of protection, assistance and solutions; second, new arrivals from Haiti will be assisted with timely, life-saving solutions, and third, humanitarian assistance services and preparedness measures will be implemented to ensure a timely and effective response to the needs of new arrivals…”

The 30-page document raises the possible scenarios of massive flows of Haitians across the border from the displacement of the president (of Haiti) by force or a coup d’état (he was assassinated in his home) and reaches a state such that ” Caravans of Haitian immigrants begin to appear, estimated at more than 45,000.

It contemplates the way to activate the plan and the Dominican institutions that should be involved in it, headed by the COE, Migration, among others.

When the document is read, the question that springs to the imagination of Dominicans: when were the citizens of this country taken into account for that Plan? Never. As I reiterated months ago in another article, the Trust is a plausible way out in Haiti.