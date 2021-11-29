FOCUS INFLATION / The price of gold that makes the US tremble

In this article we will try to clarify the point of view on the causes of the current inflation and on the relationship with other classes of capital and financial assets. The starting point is that the inflation phenomenon in progress is due to variations in various supply factors which at the moment are to be considered exogenous variations, substantially uncontrollable; everything as we know was born from the impact of Covid-19 during 2020 which demolished and disrupted both world demand and supply.

This initial misalignment was then coupled in itinere with particular phenomena such as the overall disorder on global supply chains, visible in a plastic way in the flooding of the major world ports and in the hiccup of supplies of so many raw materials and so many advanced components; the order that was supposed to return more or less spontaneously is struggling to be seen, indeed the opposite is starting to happen: we are witnessing an increase in criticalities.

These critical issues are increasing because the breaking of the global economic equilibrium of 2019 has led to explicit claims of a long-held geo-strategic nature, in short, Covid-19 was an opportunity that has been exploited, and here in particular we are referring to China; with a more hidden role, the more enigmatic it is the Russia which is instead implementing a substantial policy of blackmail, tension, all obviously aimed at the least waste of resources for the maximum result.

The overall vision is obtained with the disarray of the political action of the United States, in difficulty, with almost the absence of robust and at the same time flexible perspectives and scenarios; examples in this regard abound: withdrawal conducted in a disorderly and inopportune manner from Afghanistan, the Taiwan question with China, the Ukraine affair with Russia, and then minor dossiers to follow gradually.

Now, a point that we want to immediately underline is that the role and the economic and military power of China in my opinion are “inexplicably” overestimated and not just a little; let’s start with the economic data. China has a GDP of about $ 15.3 trillion with a monetary base of 3.4 trillion (in US dollars), it must allocate this GDP to 1.4 billion people and for this reason it is a GDP for a large part still with the structure of a nation that has to develop (primary and mature sectors; proportionally but also absolutely it still has little left for exports at the moment – although not very small in absolute value and equal to 12.4% of world trade, which led to on the part of the IMF, the yuan in the basket of world reserve currencies), but, it is reiterated, at the level of financial masses and world volumes of trade in goods and services, China is still outnumbered; just think for a comparison that the GDP of the West (USA, EU and English-speaking countries) is approximately 52,000 billion dollars with a monetary base of approximately 18,000 billion.

These differences have significant repercussions on the influence and impact of global financial aggregates and on the military role and weight; starting with the latter, whatever the superficial and stupid alarmism of so much press says, China is fifteen years behind in qualitative and quantitative terms from the USA and Russia, and the Chinese know this very well, as Americans know it very well and Russians.

All this helps to better understand Biden’s fluctuating attitude: it seems that he seeks compliance with Xi Jinping almost as if he were afraid of him and is instead brusque and resentful with Putin; the reason is that Biden does not want economic trouble that can derive from Beijing, in fact in this context China “is useful and cheap nowadays” in so much production of mature sectors, while he would not want the influence and military power of Russia to be increase, which is why he is furious with Putin. Russian energy resources and innovative weapons put Americans in serious trouble and there is the fear and annoyance that Russia for additional resources will sell too sophisticated and advanced weapons systems to a series of actors, primarily China, the which has a lot of liquidity of reserves to be able to pay.

This is the sketchy background of a geo-strategic nature that makes it difficult at the moment to manage the world economic problems due to the misalignment of supply and demand, as the various supply factors do not respond at the moment to the ordered logic of profit and unfolding of the financial cycle.

Here, in fact, a further clarification must be made in disagreement with many interventions that I needed to read: the extraordinary liquidity of Western central banks to deal with the Covid emergency has nothing to do with the appearance of today’s inflation and also its the role in perspective is of low tenor, as it has entered the real economy to a very small extent by taking the path of stabilization of the financial markets. The problems that arise with the appearance of light / moderate and non-transitory inflation are two, due to this huge liquidity: excess swelling of share values, therefore speculative bubbles and distortion of interest rate levels a little on everyone. the time horizons.

Among other things, even if the yield curve has the desired shape at the moment it completely lacks the necessary slope: too flat in essence, but this is a problem that originates from the beginning of the 2000s (the problem of height and quality growth in gross domestic products).

Another problem that the huge liquidity present could cause if inflation rises in any case is that of distorting and disturbing more vehemently the desired stability of the speed of circulation of the currency. But, as mentioned before, the biggest problem of additional substantial liquidity without growth is the right value of stock prices, real estate values, gold and ultimately cryptocurrencies and in particular Bitcoin.

This is an opportunity to analyze the value of this cryptocurrency more carefully; in an essential way for me it is a value of super bubble, and the return of monetary stimuli and the presence of “real and uncomfortable” inflation will certify its ruinous fall. It is not useless to remember that in February 2020 Bitcoin was worth around $ 4,000 and that coinciding with the start of the Fed’s easing policy money it began to grow, where it then had advertising and non-advertising as another, secondary factor of growth. only of many big names in US finance, all in the smell of sensitive stock manipulation.

In short, not everyone knows that Paypal was co-founded by the famous Elon Musk, that Spectra is by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and so on in a list of 6/7 American characters who have influenced and guided the people of the millennials, exalting them to a new divinity. astrological and immanent: the Bitcoin in fact. The gentlemen mentioned earlier, the enormous liquidity received from the Fed, but also from the ECB, have seen fit not to keep it permanent and that’s it, but have worked hard to find chickens to gorge and deceive: young people and small world savings; such liquidity you still remember it it serves and has served to avoid the specter of 1929. They have not yet suffered any legal consequences for their behavior.

Let’s end with gold, starting with the fact that, in my opinion both for the undeclared role of the strong powers of the United States, and for the partial and more or less involuntary role of cryptocurrencies, currently quoted around the average value of 1,850 dollars the ounce is completely underestimated; this scenario will explode if inflation is not transitory: that then this same adjective, repeated and reiterated by central bankers in a completely qualitative and unspecified manner, is little by little making the markets nervous due to its vagueness of a non-existent meaning.

However, the value that the United States, deep in its geostrategic economic and political organization, would desire for an ounce of gold would be $ 300, and so it is already in tension now; inflation has the power to drive gold to dangerous heights for the US dollar.

I close with this data: in 1979 inflation in the US reached about 16% annually, and in 1980 gold touched the then value of about $ 820 an ounce, corresponding to about $ 3,250 an ounce today. These values ​​undermine the US dollar’s role as a global reserve currency.

