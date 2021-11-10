FOCUS MN – Julian Alvarez unleashed, 10 goals in 6 games in the last month: Milan are following him with interest

He is certainly the player of the moment, from semi-unknown talent to Argentine pearl who intrigues fans and enthusiasts day after day. We are talking about Julian Alvarez, a 2000-class forward from River Plate. Looking at his path, one step away from Real Madrid at a very young age, then in the youth sector of the Millionarios until the success in the historic Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors last year, it is not surprising that many are sure whether it is a predestined one: to date the facts are proving right to those who think so.

In the last year Alvarez showed important qualities and interesting numbers, until the explosion of this season: 16 league games, 15 goals, 6 assists and undisputed technical leadership. The number 9 of the River is going through a period of fantastic form: in the last month he made 6 appearances in which he impressed everyone with his 10 goals (4 in the last match against CA Patronato) and 2 assists. Unstoppable for his opponents, a delight for the eyes for the fans of the Millionarios, Julian Alvarez is now on the radar of half of Europe (even if Milan have been following him with interest closely at least since last summer).

When a new talent shows off, the easiest exercise is to associate him with some more famous and established colleague to better understand what kind of player he is talking about. Journalist Federico Bulos has chosen one of his most interesting peculiarities: “River have the Thomas Müller of Argentine football. The Germans say that Müller does not play in any specific position and at the same time plays everywhere. Julian Alvarez is not a 9, he is not a winger, he’s not a playmaker, but he’s a bit of all these things. ” And looking at how the boy plays the description is really spot on. 1.70m tall, Julian has a short but tough physique: despite the difference in cm with the opposing defenders he knows how to be respected and how, being very dangerous both inside and outside the 16 meters: he has a particularly developed nose for goal and a sense of notable position, as well as an uncommon altruism for an offensive player. He often talks with his teammates, knows how to serve them in depth and knows how to best read their offensive movements. He is a powerful player, with a technique that is certainly above average and a dribbling that is not very elegant but very effective: he is an intense and powerful player who also has the personality to beat set pieces. He talks about his qualities as follows: “I like to play and have the ball at my feet. I get to score thanks to the development of the game. This is natural to me and does not bring me any kind of pressure. I’m not obsessed with having to be a goalscorer but I know that between making the first and second striker means adapting your game in a different way. “

Many believe that he is currently the strongest player in Argentina, and his young age can only suggest that the growth process has just begun. AC Milan, as well as Fiorentina and Bayer Leverkusen among others, really follow him with a lot of interest: the contract expiring in December 2022 and the request for 20 million euros from River make him a very attractive player, perhaps starting from ‘now imminent January market.