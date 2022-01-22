FOCUS MN – Marko Lazetic one step away from Milan: who is the 2004 class center forward of the Red Star

Yesterday the news of the early separation between Pietro Pellegri and AC Milan arrived: the striker born in 2001, who arrived at the Rossoneri in the summer on loan with the right to redeem, in these 6 months in Italy he was unable to relaunch also due to his physical problems and the little accumulated minutes. The Rossoneri club will release from the loan and the player will return to Monaco, who will immediately turn him over to Turin, also on loan. The Rossoneri management was not caught unprepared: Milan, according to the news arrived in the morning, is ready to close for Marko Lazetic, 2004 class center forward of the Red Star. Let’s get to know it in detail.

WHO IS IT – Marko Lazetic was born on January 22, 2004 (today he turns 18) in Belgrade: he is the grandson of Nikola Lazetic, a midfielder who played in Italy, between Serie A and Serie B, from 2002 to 2008. Marko is a very strong central striker. : its 192 cm immediately catch the eye. He grew up in the Red Star Youth Sector and has already made 17 first team appearances in the last two years, seasoned with a league goal, divided as follows: 15 appearances in the Serbian Super Liga (14 this year), 1 appearance in the second second leg against Kairat Almaty during the qualification phase in the Champions League and a presence in the Europa League, which came on November 25 in the victory against Ludogorets. Lazetic also has 2 appearances and a goal with the Serbian U16 national team, 5 appearances and a goal with the Serbian U19 national team.

HOW TO PLAY – The 18-year-old is a player with a well-developed physical structure: despite the height he is elegant, he combines great physical strength, endurance, power with a reading of situations that are already at a good level: he feels the goal, knows how to unmark himself and manages to be useful. in team play and in exchanges with teammates. Has a good basic technique. For a player of his size, his speed, agility and coordination are remarkable. Useful as a “tower” in the center of the attack, thanks to his physical power he is able to hold the ball and sort it to his teammates who enter the sides. Player with excellent physical shape that allows him to be useful even in the pressing phase and not in possession. At home they are convinced that he has the talent and personality necessary to break through at high levels.

Alberto Cavagnis, expert observer of the Balkan market, a few days ago told torinogranata.it about the young striker: “A lot of stuff, already made his debut in the first team by the Red Star and in the Europa League. A 2004 classic striker powerful, physical, over 190cm tall. Youth national team, a prospect boy. We are talking about a championship, the Serbian one, at a tough competitive level, but in the top leagues things change. Surely for age and physique he could have his say. We need to find a team that focuses on the classic Belotti or Petagna weight center forward. It seems that in modern football the focus is more on quality players. However, for his age, he shows important values. The physical structure helps a lot“.

COST – Marko Lazetic is Serbian, and not having a double passport he will occupy a non-EU slot. It will arrive in Milan, closing is scheduled for the first days of next week, for a figure close to 5 million euros (including bonuses) and a percentage on future resale. He will be added to the first team and will take the place of Pellegri (curiosity: the grenades had looked for him before choosing the striker owned by Monaco): he will be the third striker, free to grow without pressure behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud. It is a profile reported by the scouting area that immediately found the approval of the technical area.