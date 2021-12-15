FOCUS MN – Milan, who is Sven Botman: technical characteristics and career of the promising Lille defender

Between opportunities, opportunities and grafts of experience, Milan firmly maintains one of the cornerstones of recent years on the market: attention to promising young players who, right from the start, can affect the reality of the first team. Players like Kalulu, Saelemaekers or Leao, in this sense, represent the witnesses of the Rossoneri project which, in two years, managed to return to battle in Italy and in Europe. To continue, or even improve, the path marked by this recognizable groove, the Rossoneri management continues to work to find and win new talents and, in this sense, the attention of Maldini and Massara has rested on Sven Botman. Defender born in 2000 under Lille, this rocky central is amazing everyone with the Lille shirt with which he has already recorded 62 appearances and 1 goal. While waiting to understand the developments of this interest, let’s discover together the characteristics and the career of this promising and very young defender.

THE CARREER – Talking about a career for a 21-year-old player is perhaps exaggerated, premature but Botman’s precocity led the Dutchman to tread the great stages of European football for three seasons. Prior to professionalism, however, for the class of 2000 there was a long learning curve in the accredited Ajax football academy. Having entered the youth sector of archers at the age of 9, Botman was immediately noted for his incredible physical qualities: the native of Badhoevedorp, in fact, already had a much more developed height and muscular capacity than his companions who initially led him to be deployed as the first striker. The ability to head ahead on the opposing defenders in the attacking area, however, led the academy professors of Ajax to the intuition to read this quality in reverse by adapting Botman to central and exploiting his tactical readings in the defensive trocar. After having completed the entire path in the youth sector of lancers, including the second team, one step away from the graduation of the first training, Botman is sent on loan to the Heerenveen where he not only shows the qualities of his training but rather increases them with performances of great character that led him to record 26 appearances and 2 goals in his first season among professionals. Although Ajax are often praised for the intelligence of their operations, in Botman’s case the superficiality of the lancers is undoubted: on his return to the base, after a season as a protagonist, the 2000 class is not confirmed but rather is put on the market. and sold to Lille for 8 million euros. The way of money, therefore, is preferred to that of the field and Botman arrives in Ligue 1 in an ambitious and well-trained club by Galtier. In a team similar to Milan in terms of composition between young and experienced players, the Dutchman is teamed up with the veteran Fonte, forming a solid, cohesive defensive duo capable of leading the club from northern France towards the conquest of Ligue 1. With 37 appearances in his first season at the ‘Les Dogues’, therefore, Botman certifies his qualities with an important trophy and, in the current season, he is also confirming them on the Champions League stage where with a decidedly reduced Lille he managed to qualify in the round of 16 of the big ear competition.

FEATURES – Making a tactical and technical X-ray of Botman, no doubt, one must start from the aforementioned physical qualities of the Dutch defender. Its height (1.95 m) and its weight (81 kg) not only make it a difficult colossus to overcome but above all a dominant powerhouse in aerial duels. In addition to this quality, the Dutchman also has an excellent sense of position and can play indifferently both as a central right and center-left in a 4-handed defense. a good speed that distinguished him as a clean defender in the interventions and in the advances on the opposing attackers. This clinical attention on the advance to the opponent is demonstrated by an important fact: in fact, there are only 7 yellow cards recorded in his career, testifying to the excellent reading skills of the 2000 class. Athletically handsome, his past from first striker leads him to do not disdain the sorties in the opponent area to go and hit the head. In the defensive style of Milan, aggressive and voluntarily able to prefer the advance to the wait, the inclusion of the Dutch central would be perfect and with Tomori it would not only constitute a young and promising couple but also a duo with a great present, of great quality and difficult to overcome.

NEGOTIATION – Followed by several important clubs, in the recent past the name of Botman was linked to Milan after the serious injury to Kjaer. Estimated at 30 million, the Dutch central is a profile of undoubted quality and the price of his tag testifies to this. Lille for its part, thanks to a difficult financial situation, is a shop on sale ready to sell its stars at the right price. The Rossoneri follow the player especially for June but do not disdain the possibility of anticipating the operation by setting the negotiation with a deferred payment. The interest, albeit embryonic, is alive and concrete and only in the next few weeks will it be understood whether it will be destined to materialize.