focus on Ethereum, but also pay attention to Bitcoin and Ripple

The cryptocurrency market seems to have left behind the interlocutory phase which in recent months has not offered many operational ideas, if not brief trends that were exhausted within a few negotiation session. After the violent correction in May – which halved the capitalization achieved on the absolute maximums on various underlying cryptocurrencies – the prices of various token in fact, they began to move sideways in a congestion close to the levels of early 2021. When it seemed that we were heading towards a final of the summer period marked by a slow pace, the situation was completely reversed and investors witnessed the disruption of congestion and a double-digit recovery.

It is difficult to unbalance, especially in the current context, on the scenario that awaits operators between now and the end of the year, since the movement just described could also run out on the time frames faster, not developing one long-term trend; in any case, whether you invest in cryptocurrencies to hold them in the portfolio for a long time whether you speculate on strong price fluctuations – upwards and downwards -, it is advisable to implement a operational strategy, taking into account the hypotheses proposed by analysts who have shown that they have good know-how in the sector. Eg, cryptocurrency.it, a site that has been dealing with issues related to the crypto world for some time, has drawn up a guide focused on the three main digital assets of blockchain -Ethereum, Bitcoin and Ripple- and the possible future developments of their tokens.

The primacy of Ethereum for traded volumes

Few would have expected the handover between Bitcoin and another virtual currency it would have come in a relatively short time, however the time has come and Ethereum has stably surpassed in terms of trade BTC, not just on Coinbase, but also on others exchange minors, highlighting a greater appeal, at least in this juncture, among investors.

Of course, the mood had an effect on the recovery of the prices from bottom of congestion in recent months, with a performance above the industry average. At the base of this extension there could be the ferment that is going through the sector NFT –Not Fungible Tokens-, niche in which Ethereum is the undisputed master; although according to the experts of cryptocurrency.it a decisive contribution is attributable to the burn of the token: that is, the quantity of assets destroyed, to reduce their supply and make them ETH deflationary.

Bitcoin’s future could also be on regulated markets

The Bitcoin it is the cryptocurrency with the highest capitalization in the sector, so for better or for worse it continues to remain the driving force for the entire sector. According to analysts, the short-term structure it has several elements of robustness, however the resistance area, which prices are currently experiencing, is quite tough; so at present it is difficult for the long-term trend you quickly move from a neutral to a bullish stance.

In recent times, an important game is being played on the field of regulated investments, which could give new life to Bitcoin: for the umpteenth time, in fact, an attempt is being made to establish a financial instrument replicating the prices of the token not on square OTC; the latest assault is from the VanEck company which would like to have an actively managed ETF authorized on vehicles linked to BTC.

Ripple: all eyes on the dispute with the SEC

Ripple confirms that it is very active in creating useful connections for the development of its project: in fact, the closing of very important agreements to expand the platform is on the increase. If from a technical point of view, as highlighted by the experts of cryptocurrency.it, theasset maintains a good short-term approach, described by both trend indicators be it by oscillators, for broader objectives it is necessary to pay attention to the developments of the affair SEC, concerning the placement of XRP.

On this front there is good news for investors, as Ripple has managed to obtain an extension, to analyze the data provided by Binance, with the ultimate goal of escaping what is claimed by the US Commission.