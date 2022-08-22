Focus on Jennifer Lopez’s jaw-dropping engagement ring

When it comes to fine jewelry, the collection of Jennifer Lopez has nothing to envy to that ofElizabeth Taylor, especially about her engagement rings. The 53-year-old actress has worn a number of designs over the years (half a dozen, to be exact), but the stones chosen for her by her husband Ben Affleck are by far the most discussed.

Exceptional diamonds

Take the pink diamond Harry Winston which she received from him in 2002. “I looked at the ring, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” said J Lo at Diane Sawyer in the early 90s. “It was just… The most magnificent thing.” Estimated at $1 million at the time, the 6.10-carat stone inspired the trend for colored diamond rings, impressive even Barbra Streisandan undisputed fan of diamonds.

The second engagement ring of J Lo with Ben Affleck is even rarer, the central green diamond having been provided by Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds. Tamara Rahaminov and Nicol Goldfiner of Rahaminov Diamonds were responsible for the actual design of the piece. In addition to being the second rarest shade for a diamond (red ranks first), green holds a special meaning for the singer. “I always say green is my lucky color,” she wrote in her newsletter, On The J-Lo. “Maybe you remember a certain green dress. I realized there were many times in my life when amazing things happened when I wore green.”