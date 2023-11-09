(AdnChronos) – In the face of a significant incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and BPCO in the population, there are new tools to relieve the effects and improve the management of the pathology. This was spoken on 8 November in the auditorium of the Teatro Carlo Felice in Genova during the public meeting “Senza respira: come si reconconno e si curano asthma e BPCO”, which is dedicated to the population and which has been attended by Professor Fulvio Brado. Simona Barbaglia, Director of the Clinica di Malati Respiratory e Allergologia dell’IRCCS Policlinico San Martino di Genova, President of the Association “Respiriamo Insieme” and Diverse delle Intituzioni Sanitarye.

Appantamento has shown its equipment in the use of the OGI and its modalities of access to regional services, as a point that the ambulatory type can be used in San Martino di Genova, but “light on allergies in respiratory diseases Also to guess the appointed day dedicated to “inserted”. , in Corso oghi e Domani, qui asperti nationali e internazione condividerano gli strumenti piu recenti sul tratamento di asthma, BPCO è altra pathologia obstructive bronchiale.

10% of the Italian population, about 150 thousand people in Liguria, is affected by asthma and BPCO, the severity of which is very variable. Due to the disorders that are caused by perinatal malformations and that share a series of symptoms, quali tosse and fatigue a respira ma that have different dynamics and richidino specific treatments. Currently, in fact, 90% of asthma patients have control and remission of symptoms with inhalatory pharmacies, but the risk of relapse for 10% is thanks to new biologic pharmacies to control the inflammatory condition of type 2. Give consent, which coincides with cells and mediators. An important result is that this form of inflammation, in addition to asthma, can correspond to manifestations related to nasal polyposis, which characterizes 50% of severe asthma patients, atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis, and eosinophilic esophagus. The problem is how clinics of other specialties are built, with the basic cost of coordination.

“A confrontation between experts is necessary to find that strategy,” says Fulvio Brado, director of the Clinica di Malati Respiratory e Allergologia dell’Irques Policlinico San Martino di Genova. We can achieve clinical asthma prevention, and hope that we can control the disease without resection and optimal quality of life. “Interdisciplinary collaboration is fundamental to clinical management as well as research.”

Preserve the age of asthma patients, allergic asthma predominates during childhood, while in adults it is almost exclusively avoided by eosinophilia. Il 10% are affected by serious disease. “For the formation of which eosinophilic cells are present in the blood, relacia sostanze che inducino contrazione muscolo bronchiale, muco, infiamazione ed edema della mucosa, siamo in grade di agire sui mediatori che portano la sopravivenza degli eosinophili o di blockcare ediritura i recettori di “This molecule,” Bradow continued. Nei almost qui non sia sufficient e sia di front e riacutizzazione, “turn on dobiamo in the idea of ​​this pharmacy, prescription nel tempo portiamo il patient a non dover use piu cortisone, ad avere la function polmonare stable and extraordinary quality of life. approx. In every case, if you seek all the treatments for malaise, you have to use mechanisms based on asthma. Only 5-6 years ago there was a single biologic drug available.” Oggi told Abiamo, another pathologist. Regarding indications for and efficacy for treating various problems – Brado represents –. “I gave my consent for a personalized application based on the symptoms identified.”

BPCO faces some very serious risks. “The form we know best is that cigarette smoke inhalation, primarily in adults over the age of 45, progresses with age, a chronic progressive disease associated with other events of the cardiovascular type. Pathology, sviluppano, which refers to che if sviluppa” ne peace and weakness with metabolic syndrome or diabetes.” Chronic obstructive bronchopneumopathy is the third cause of death due to non-communicable diseases, which are not transferred from one person to another. Not only smoke but also living in an unclean environment for a long time can be a predisposing factor. “We are moving towards individualization of therapy: we are developing pharmaco biologics in the laboratory and edotiamo for the single patient. Un specific approach – continue il Direttore della Clinica di Malati Respiratory e Allergologia del San Martino di Genova -. We not only use protocols based on inhalatory pharmacies or other treatments in place of endoscopic chirurgical interventions on the lungs, but also, for some almost exclusive ones, home ventilation and ventilation.

In fact, I also learned that the integration of hunting conditions and medicine into the field and the ospadel was being encouraged. “The specialist center is at the disposal of general medicine for diagnosis, second only to Livello in particular. “With a population in need, medical assistance in the field of medical care should be brought in to treat almost the immediate and moderate part of the family doctor, as well as the wealth of all specialists if needed,” says Bradow. The purpose is not to see the peace of children suffering from asthma in hospitals, which will almost free you from laughing at even more complications. “I currently provide thick parameters with non-invasive tools, investing a long term – Brado concludes – we protect all the regeneration of polemone and the velocita di velocita.”