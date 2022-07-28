Focus on Ronaldo, the best number 9 in history — Foot11.com

Who is the best football player in history? Of course, observers will not be unanimous. Regarding the center-forward position, however, the Brazilian Ronaldo left his mark on the round ball. More

Luis Nazario de Lima. This name surely means nothing to you. If we talk to you about Ronaldo, on the other hand, the memories will perhaps be much more numerous. The Brazilian striker with 98 caps impressed everywhere he went. Double world champion, double Ballon d’Or, Il Fenomeno has never won the Champions League. Like his compatriot Romario, or Diego Maradona moreover. Which did not prevent him from scoring goals like pearls. Portrait.

Ronaldo, Sir 1 goal per game from Brazil to Barça

It was in 1993 that Ronaldo began his professional career in the country, under the colors of Cruzeiro. In 47 matches, R9 will score… 44 goals. A ratio of the same caliber when he arrived in Europe, under the colors of PSV Eindhoven, between 1994 and 1996 (54 achievements in 57 games). Then the 85 meter striker settled down at FC Barcelona. An express passage which nevertheless allowed him to confirm within one of the best clubs in the world. With an average of goals still maddening: 47 in 49 appearances. Enough to open the doors of Inter Milan to him.

Ronaldo, here with Brazil against Zidane’s France (Icon Sport)

In 1997, on the eve of the World Cup in France, Ronaldo therefore crossed the Alps to discover the Italian Serie A. After a first year of very high level (34 goals in 47 matches), marked by a first Ballon d’Or, the native of Rio de Janeiro fell in the final of the World Cup at the Stade de France against the Blues. Then injuries begin to slow down his formidable ascent. The patellar tendons of both knees are affected, forcing the player to skip many months of competition. And this before the rebirth in 2002. By scoring twice in the final against Germany to win the World Cup with Brazil. Then to Real Madrid.

Two Ballons d’Or despite very fragile knees

Upon his return to the Spanish Liga, Ronaldo regained his superb. Il Fenomeno scored 23 goals in the Championship, becoming one of the great architects of the merengue title. On a personal level, he also offers himself a second Ballon d’Or. The following two seasons will be more or less of the same level. Alas, in the aftermath, the former Sao Cristovao struggled to shine with the Galacticos, not winning any trophies. His overweight being already pointed out.

His career, Ronaldo will end it at AC Milan then at Corinthians. Today, the Brazilian is the owner of Cruzeiro, the club of his debut, and president of Real Valladolid in Spain. The 45-year-old will have scored more than 350 professional goals, 62 in 98 caps with Brazil. Capable of disconcerting technical gestures, such as dazzling acceleration, Luís Nazário de Lima will have above all amazed the world of football with his sense of goal. A profile like few exist today. What pass to posterity without possible dispute.