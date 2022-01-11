Tech

focus on storytelling, motion and freedom

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Despite the attention gained by the petition for the realization of Days Gone 2 addressed by the fans to the Sony management, it seems that for a second Deacon St. John adventure there is currently no hope.

Recently, the Game Director of Days Gone is back to discuss Sony’s rumored rejection of Days Gone 2. Interviewed by USA Today, Jeff Ross he did not beg, and shared numerous details about what should have been the contents and characteristics of Days Gone 2. As reported by the author, the sequel would have retained a strong focus on the narrative, with the intention of Bend Studio to analyze the evolution of the relationship between the protagonist and his wife Sarah.

In outlining the impact of global chaos on the couple, the Sony team would retain the broad focus devoted to motorcycle in the first Days Gone. At the same time, the gameplay options available to the player would have been expanded, with a wide range of resources accessible to Deacon St. John, thanks above all to the BLACK technology. In addition, continues Jeff Ross, the game world of Days Gone 2 it would have been more alive and dynamic, with bears digging among the rubbish and wolves engaged in pack hunting.

Finally, the sequel to Days Gone would have included the opportunity to swim for the protagonist. Originally also planned for the first chapter, the feature was finally excluded due to the limited time available to refine it. In the play tests, says the Director, as many as 75% of the character’s deaths were caused by drowning, a too high figure that confirmed the need to refine the gameplay element. Eventually, Bend Studio decided to completely remove the ability to swim, motivating it on the narrative front as a Deacon phobia.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

new 4K ray-traced trailer for post-pandemic MMO

1 week ago

Adobe Creative Cloud Express is born, the solution (also free) for those who want to create but do not know how to use “pro” programs

4 weeks ago

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, the review of the Koei Tecmo classic for Switch, PC and mobile

December 8, 2021

WhatsApp, how to leave a group without anyone noticing: it’s very easy

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button