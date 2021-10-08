Right now in the cinema with the film Oh Mama! Here we go again, Amanda Seyfried is an American actress and singer.

Bewitching look and smile, blonde hair and one quick change style, sometimes glam and other super natural.

Discover i most beautiful beauty looks by Amanda Seyfried by continuing to read this article.

Soft smokey brown, pink highlighter and a cascade of mermaid-style waves for a red carpet beauty look.

An elegant make-up with an internal eye rhyme darkened by kajal and lips tinted with a soft and luminous red.

Nude editorial look that plays on shades of caramel beige.

Amanda Seyfried frames the look with an intense black eyeliner. The hair is wavy on the lengths, with side parting.

Dark roots and lengths enlivened by fluffy curls. The focus of make up? The lashes are soft and spread towards the outer corner of the eye.

Another editorial look for Amanda Seyfried, with wavy hair, almost undone, and eyebrows well defined by make-up.

A fresh elegant look with red gloss lipstick, and cheeks slightly reddened by blush. The hair is wavy and fluffy, with honeyed shades on the lengths.

Easy look with smooth hair and face – almost – without make-up.

Amanda Seyfried with her make-up artist shows off a colorful eye make-up in shades of green.

Old Hollywood-style beauty look with sinuously wavy hair and glamorous make-up, with luminous skin.

Credits Ph .: Getty Images – Artwork: Elisa Costa