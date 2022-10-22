focus on wellness, no more burdens

“Put the focus on well-being, no more burdens” is the title of the webinar that we will hold together with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, coinciding with the promotion of the annual campaign, which this year focuses its attention on the impact caused by musculoskeletal disorders in workers. At the conference we will have leading experts and leading companies, who will address this and other issues, and in which we will be able to learn first-hand about success stories and good practices, aimed at strengthening a healthy culture in organizations. It is becoming more and more necessary for companies to have policies with a comprehensive and holistic vision of well-being and to influence the link between ergonomics and psychosociology.

«Focus on well-being, no more loads» is the title of the webinar that will be conducted together with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, in the context of the launch of the annual campaign, which this year focuses on the impact of musculoskeletal disorders on employees. The event will feature prominent experts and leading companies, who will address this and other issues, and where we will be able to learn from first-hand experience about success stories and best practices focused on strengthening the healthy culture in organizations. It is becoming increasingly necessary for companies to have policies with an integral and holistic vision of well-being and to focus on the link between ergonomics and psychosociology.

free registration