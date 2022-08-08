Focus – President Abinader on the verge of the third year

The world, after the pandemic followed by the economic effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is upside down in economic terms and the consequences of the effects of both crises, which have not yet been overcome, add distortions to the countries, affecting people’s lives. Pilot strikes in Europe, monkeypox and the hot cauldron between China and the United States over Taiwan, are just a few examples. For this reason, to think that these winds do not touch our country is to be naïve: But we are, in this international theater, almost miraculously a macroeconomic oasis.

The family table, however, is not fed with indexes and the electric bill, transportation and the cost of food have fueled unusually high inflation of almost double digits for this year; increases in interest rates, necessary, will affect customers who took car loans and other movable and immovable property, by increasing the quotas and the fairs –of cars and houses- will not sell so easily in the future, due to the same effect that additionally affects the rest of the products.

In this negative environment for family finances, the climate of tranquility that characterizes this society in conflict, like any modern nucleus, has been affected; According to the interior minister, the 67% of the conflicts are of citizen coexistence, however, road violence, neighborhood crime and, the assaults in areas previously alien to them, have increased, including notorious murders, such as that of the dentist Lidya Amell -my friend- and, above all, a notorious paranoia in communications that has turned us into a republic with more cell phones than citizens, two for each adult.

From the President of the Republic to the messengers, they are or feel illegally intervened in their right to privacy and communication. Worst of all is that that serious offense is committed by the State itself.

assumptions acts of corruption that generated big headlines –old and recent– some dismissed by the Justice, have gone to the last lines of the polls in the interest of the people, although due to the lack of application of the electronic crime law, they are the main source of blackmail and irresponsible denunciations through the networks every day.

There is no doubt that the rule of law has regressed and only the vision and firmness of the Attorney General, Miriam Germán, could return it, which is why perhaps the most important appointments have been the two simplest, two deputy attorneys general who are the only ones recommended by her.

After two years of government, it is normal that Luis Abinader has made some changes that must continue; except for the affair of the ministers of Youth and the resignation of the former Minister of Public Health in the midst of the pandemic, there were no major changes until the replacement, due to his murder, of the Environment Minister Orlando Jorge which meant a change in the Ministry of Economy, both inconsequential.

Last month, the action of the Attorney General’s Office forced the license of the Minister of the Presidency, a fact that constituted a strong blow to the National Palace and, this past week, the President introduced changes in the Ministry of Education, removing its head, its best political point guard. and hero of the school year of the pandemic, affected by a media campaign that he did not attend on time, fed by people from civil society with affected interests and from his own party: this was another blow to the President, in this case, by his own people. Hipólito’s owner also left Bienes Nacionales and the CEA to Puerto Rico… it may be that these two changes are the beginning of the organization of the re-election campaign command.

This is a divergent administration where each official has his own agenda outside of public policy of the State of which they are a part and for this reason they frequently boycott each one –in most cases– seeking personal notoriety regardless of the general interest represented by the President, the only one who has been elected. That in the third year is fatal because promises are not accepted and criticism of the pastfall badly, are seen as excuses for failure.

At the beginning of this stage, people –improperly– do not pay attention to the USD$14,450 million in international reserves that guarantee the country’s purchases for six months in times of crisis and, consequently, exchange stability, nor the excellent performance of the Reserve Bank. , which as a commercial bank, although belonging to the State, has no reflex effect on the daily life of citizens.

people see the blunders of the energy minister and the entire electricity sector, people see and shout to the sky, for the salary increases of officials, a slip that this past week he took advantage of to criticize, rightly, the opposition leader, Leonel Fernández.

Luckily, although according to many expensive, there is food, of agricultural and livestock origin, the crisis in the health sector is not outside the parameters and, the public works demanded by the various sectors, are usually attended to with little money and, money, the Government has not lacked, in fact one of its weaknesses is the low budget execution, that is to say: there is money and they do not reach it spend as planned, on many occasions because of the Purchasing and Contracting Department, a dead weight of this administration.

This stage is the concretion of projects, results and public policies aimed at making possible a new period that, to Abinader, if the PLD and the FP march separately, no one can avoid it.

But, neither does anyone “depict” him that if the guarantees of due process, prior conviction and the presumption of innocence continue to prevail, unfairly and illegally, Danilo and Leonel form a very difficult front to defeat.

Appointments made recently they are neither good nor bad, they are innocuous, they respond to the moment and to the struggle of interests of the groups – partisans and business – that make up this Administration, none of them has a political effect, nor does it send any message in the face of the elections, something that is a success today, it could be a mistake in a few months because the greatest weakness of the government is in its communication: an Administration that responds to the nature of an “audience democracy” through the network and the Executive’s twitter is always threatened by fickleness of the network fed all day by joyous denunciations and the more spectacular… the more likes, because the more damage it does: most of the denunciations do not support the simplest analysis, but they condemn as if they were true.