FOCUS TMW – Chiesa ko: Juventus need a replacement? Eight experts respond

It’s the Italian derby, it’s Super Cup. The Italian champions against the winners of the last Cup: at San Siro, starting at 9 pm, Inter And Juventus they will compete for the first trophy of the season.

How much will the absence of the Church weigh? And does Juve need a replacement? The serious injury of the former Fiorentina is a blow for the bianconeri – and also for Italy – but how much will it weigh on the game? And does the market need something different after his knockout? TMW he asked eight insiders.

Alessio Tacchinardi – Former football player and coach: “The absence of the Church is sensational, a decisive player will be missing. Whether for a dry match like tomorrow’s, where you really need people who have strength in their legs, quality and unpredictability. A substitute is needed, but it can also be studying an alternative: players like Chiesa are hard to find and those who have them don’t. I would evaluate a technical analysis, especially considering that Morata from the first striker fails to express himself as he does when he runs offshore “.

Stefano Impallomeni – Former football player and journalist: “First of all, a big good luck to Chiesa, which is a serious loss also from a national point of view. Its characteristics are unique and difficult to replace, even if the best moment of the bianconeri, 8 consecutive useful results, came without his contribution. The strength of a team is measured beyond individual talent. However, Chiesa’s injury is a terrible blow for Juventus at this moment of the season, including the Champions League. I think that the company must intervene on the market, perhaps not necessarily replacing him in the role but looking for different solutions “.

Michele Crisciello – Sportitalia: “The absence is very heavy, but there is no need to intervene on the market. On the outside, both playing four and five, the squad is abundant. If anything, if he thought of giving Kulusevski at this point he cannot leave. The defeat of Chiesa is heavy because it enhances the team, not on the outside: you need an attacker, even a strong one ”.

Niccolò Ceccarini – TMW Radio: “His absence will be very heavy, I think he is the best Juve player. He will weigh a lot in general in the second part of the season: if not a replacement, a reinforcement in the offensive area is needed ”.

Marco Piccari – TMW Radio: “The absence of Chiesa will weigh both in the Super Cup final and in the championship. Juve loses an overly important player who has often made a difference. Difficult to replace it during the race, especially in the January transfer window. Allegri should make the difference by studying a new tactical move also because the squad is of a high level ”.

Guido De Carolis – Corriere della Sera: “The absence of the Church is undoubtedly a blow for Juve that loses a quality player, even if in Juventus he did less well than in the national team. I don’t think we need a replacement for Chiesa, Juve should focus on the midfielder on the market and that’s the role in which they are discovered “.

Romeo Agresti – Goal.com: “Church is irreplaceable: especially if you don’t have hard cash. I think scouring the market looking for someone who looks like him would automatically turn out to be a mistake. Better to go to a diametrically opposite, prolific profile, which guarantees reliability in terms of construction. Because, church or not, this is a gap that Juve has been dragging on since the beginning of the season. And now the races are starting to become incandescent, indelible and decisive “.

Tancredi Palmeri – BeIN Sports: “For me he is the heaviest of all, at best Chiesa is the most decisive Juventus player, even more than Dybala. He would need to go on the market, but the truth is he can’t go there right now. Of course, now a Martial would make more sense, but Juve cannot spend “.