Focus: Volcano erupts in Russia

We are two months away from winter but it is already 7 degrees in Ukraine and it is expected that the war, scheduled for 3 days, but which has already turned 210, with great setbacks for Putin, will enter a new stage, very difficult for the Russian advance , even to hold positions, due to weather conditions.

The effects of the drastic sanctions – unexpected by Russia – that isolated it from banking, from the main currencies, from technology, from supplies and the Russian territory, it is obvious that they have had devastating effects on the economy, barely mitigated by the increase in the prices they receive for their fuels. Scarcity, unemployment and increases in domestic prices are also weighing.

Likewise, in the spirit of the population, although the information is controlled by the Government and there is no freedom of the press, the continuous arrival of body bags, the result of a conflict in another country that did not attack its territory, has an effect.

The poorly calculated invasion in terms of the capacity of its armies and its military equipment, in the face of the effective defense of an armed force that, although smaller, is better trained and motivated, together with the cooperation of the entire world turned in favor of the Ukrainians, is leaving the Kremiln very badly standing, which, as an international pariah, barely maintains lukewarm sympathy for China – the economic and political beneficiary of the conflict – and initially, for India.

The mistake of the “attempted conquest” in search of the former tsarist greatness of the USSR had other immediate and long-term effects; brought the United States and Europe together like never before in enforcing sanctions, increasing military spending, and seeking alternatives to Russian oil and gas.

In the face of this military, political and economic disaster, the Russian tsar, in a nation that has never tasted democracy, but that in brief intervals of electoral dictatorship, savored some of its by-products such as the free market, freedom of movement, the Internet, in his last appearance announced two measures and ordered a third.

He threatened the West with his nuclear capacity and, in a conventional military escalation, to replenish his battered army, he arranged to incorporate 300,000 citizens, supposed reservists, who, lacking enthusiasm to participate in a war that nobody wants, threatens them with 10 years from jail Tens of thousands of men – within days – left Russia in planes, cars and on foot.

The protests, unusual in Russian cities, have not been long in coming and, of course, neither have the arrests – more than 700 on the first day – of those who refuse to be “Putin’s meat” as many of the banners say . This is only the beginning of a great internal discomfort, it is only a first impression, since it shows that something is not going well on the battlefront and the demand for sacrifice – of a family member without need – can knock on the door of every home: It is not the same to go to war because your country was invaded – that is patriotism -, there the enlistment is voluntary, than to sacrifice a relative in foreign territory that does not interest you.

In a system in which, from the czars followed by socialism, the rulers succeed one another only after the death of the incumbent in power – except for Boris Yeltsin – the measures arranged by his successor Vladimir Putin that sought to give Europeans a very cold winter, with little heating, they have turned Moscow – which will have an extremely hectic winter – into a volcano about to erupt.

Although of a good size, particularly for fuel, weapons and agriculture, this underdeveloped economy, despite the autarchy it claims to practice – thanks to the fact that it is not a democracy – has little chance of competing in the medium term with the developed economies of Europe. and the USA, although they pay a high price of instability for their rulers due to the effects of the war, especially on prices.

For Europe, which remains united – including England with a new King and Prime Minister -, the winter will pass, although more expensively, without pain or glory despite the closure of the Russian oil and gas taps that, among others, particularly affected Germany. – whose reserves, however, have already reached 95% – and Italy.

But it would be a mistake to underestimate a despot – who in search of glory has initially been defeated and humiliated – because hurt in his pride, when he announces to the world that the nuclear possibility “is not a bluff”, in Cibaeño, that he is not a “alante ”, Surely, he is serious, because although the overwhelming majority of Russians do not support him in that war, it is he, and not them, who has his finger on the button in that system, lacking the democratic controls of the West. Although we are not in the Cold War, let us not forget the precedent of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when Nikita Khrushchev backed down and was quickly put down.

Putin has illegally annexed 20% of Ukraine’s territory, which he will now try to defend as a Russian, that is the pretext of his nuclear threat, therefore, the back door to a negotiated diplomatic solution should not be closed because, from the hole he is in, comes out, “successful” or defeated and, this last possibility would cost him his head, in either case, the Ukraine adventure, it is very likely that it will put an end to his political career, but that is decided by the Russians whose political culture is very different from ours.

As a result of these tensions, we should not expect significant changes in our economy, which could continue to grow with the effect of high energy prices, supply problems, transportation services and food prices, notwithstanding the subsidies state.