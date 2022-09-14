Focused on PSG and CdM, Leo Messi won’t make a hasty decision on his future – Foot11.com

Under contract until 2023, Lionel Messi does not know what tomorrow will bring. Despite the many rumors surrounding the former Barça legend, the person concerned does not seem to be in a hurry to decide. More

A smashing start to the season for Messi at PSG

Renowned for his immense qualities as a scorer during his epic at FC Barcelona, ​​is Lionel Messi turning into a luxury smuggler? Author of 14 assists last season in Ligue 1, the Pulga is already at 7 this season, but after only 7 days. Without forgetting 3 goals which do not spoil anything. Repositioned under the Galtier era at Paris Saint-Germain, the 35-year-old Argentinian seems to be finding pleasure, as well as his complicity with Neymar, his friend at Barça. The difficult adaptation to Parisian life seems to be just a bad memory for the native of Rosario. What make him stay another year at PSG? Patience…

Leo Messi, in the colors of PSG during the 2022 pre-season. (Icon Sport)

No decision before 2023 on its future?

While he would have an option in his contract allowing him to extend until 2024 with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi still does not seem to have decided on his future. In recent weeks, interest from FC Barcelona and the idea of ​​​​a resounding comeback has gained ground. Not to mention the American option, where MLS would be delighted to welcome a player of this stature.

Leo Messi will not make any decision on his future in the next weeks or months. Focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then World Cup, nothing will be decided or planned before the World Cup. ⭐️🇦🇷 #PSG Despite PSG new deal plans and Barça interest, Leo will not proceed before 2023. pic.twitter.com/jS4OtCRWWt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2022

But according to the revelations of famous journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi will not decide on his future before 2023. Indeed, the Pulga is focused on his season at PSG, as well as on the World Cup, which will take place in less than two months. Once this deadline has passed, the player with 162 selections with the Argentina team will take the time to reflect. Fans at Paris Saint-Germain are holding their breath. Those of Barça, too.