Foden is rebuked by fans, his mother comes out to defend him and suffers brutal aggression

2022-02-20
Phil Foden and his family are news throughout the United Kingdom because of a video that has gone viral, through social networks, where his mother appears, claire foden, involved in a fight with three men. At first it would be an altercation at the Manchester AO Arena.
However, it would not be confirmed that the event occurred this Saturday night, after the defeat suffered by the Manchester City at home in front of Tottenham (23).
In the video that circulates through the networks appears Foden together with his partner, Rebecca Cookewalking down a corridor after witnessing a boxing evening and being yelled at by three guys.
In this way, the English midfielder answers them and continues on his way until he enters a room, where his girlfriend stands at the door and that is when the altercation begins.
Then another woman joins, who is the mother of Foden. She, with a nervous attitude, begins to push one of the men and he responds with a punch that causes everything to get out of control.
In the images you can see how the player’s mother receives the aggression while another guy joins her and she returns to the scene to continue pushing her aggressors.
Own Foden He also joins the fight, although finally in the same video he is heard being pushed aside. “Get away, get away!” They yell at the young footballer.