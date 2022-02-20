Foden is rebuked by fans, his mother comes out to defend him and suffers brutal aggression

2022-02-20

Phil Foden and his family are news throughout the United Kingdom because of a video that has gone viral, through social networks, where his mother appears, claire foden, involved in a fight with three men. At first it would be an altercation at the Manchester AO Arena.

However, it would not be confirmed that the event occurred this Saturday night, after the defeat suffered by the Manchester City at home in front of Tottenham (23).

In the video that circulates through the networks appears Foden together with his partner, Rebecca Cookewalking down a corridor after witnessing a boxing evening and being yelled at by three guys.

In this way, the English midfielder answers them and continues on his way until he enters a room, where his girlfriend stands at the door and that is when the altercation begins.