Football – Mercato

Fofana, Gerson, Messi… All the transfer window information for July 31

Published on July 31, 2022



While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG have approached Lionel Messi for an extension

Under contract until June 30, 2023, Lionel Messi could extend his stay PSG. While she would like to extend the lease of The Pulga, the Parisian management would have made it known to its number 30. However, Lionel Messi would rather focus on his 2022-23 season and not think about his future at the moment.

PSG must drop 83M€ for the transfer of Wesley Fofana

While the file Milan Skriniar took lead in the wing, the PSG would be looking for a back-up option to bolster their central defence. In this context, Luis Campos would have checked the name of Wesley Fofana, which works wonders on the side of Leicester. However, to believe CBS Sports Golazo them foxes would in no way wish to complete the transfer of their 21-year-old star this summer; unless an offer of at least €83m hits their desk.

PSG: It blocks for Skriniar, Campos turns to a former ASSE

Faced with the complications encountered for Milan Skriniarthe PSG could turn to another centre-back. And this Sunday, The Team reveals an interest of the capital club for Wesley Fofana. Former of theASSE, he plays today in Leicester. And in order to compete in the World Cup with France, he would seek to leave. The Foxes should not oppose the departure of Fofanaclaiming all the same at least 60M€.

PSG: Barça has taken action for the return of Lionel Messi

Today, Lionel Messi is a player of PSG, but its future is much talked about. And on the side of FC Barcelona, we dream of a return of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. Moreover, within the Blaugrana club, Joan Laporta and his collaborators would work on this file. According to information from Gerard RomeroBarça would have called for a study concerning the repercussions of an arrival of Messi on the Barça brand.

PSG: Official departure for Wijnaldum, a big detail is revealed

Arrived free at PSG last summer, Wijnaldum has disappointed and is already going to pack his bags. Indeed, the Dutchman is about to join AS Roma of Jose Mourinho. A loan that could well turn into a permanent transfer. Indeed, according to information from Nicolo Schirathe loan would contain an option that would become mandatory in the event of qualification for the next Champions League.

OM: OM want to sell him, Gerson’s transfer window is racing

On the side of theOMno one would be untransferable during this transfer market. Gerson could also pack his bags. At the heart of the tensions with Igor Tudor, the Brazilian would however not wish to leave. However, the management of theOM would seek to separate from it according to the information of SportMed . Indeed, a mandate would have been issued for the sale of Gerson.

