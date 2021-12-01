Foggia, Europa Verde asks for the reactivation of the Veterinary Medical Guard service

In Foggia it is difficult, if not impossible, for their pets, to find a veterinarian after the clinic closes. The complaint was collected by Europa Verde Foggia which, on the basis of the numerous requests received from members and sympathizers, decided to solicit, on this point, the Municipality of Foggia, as well as the competent health structures and the professional order.

The proposal is to “reactivate the veterinary medical service which was introduced in 2005 by the Ciliberti administration and promoted by the then councilor Angelo Castelluccio and which proved to be a useful tool for nocturnal and festive first aid emergencies for dogs and cats ”, Explains the provincial spokesman Fabrizio Cangelli. “It is not normal that a provincial capital city does not have a night and holiday veterinary service, even for a fee, and that the 24-hour veterinary clinics are about one hundred kilometers away. So we reiterate our solicitation to reactivate this convention and we are ready to collect signatures to demonstrate, where it was not already evident, the need of citizens to have a prompt veterinary intervention in the city of Foggia “he concludes.