Foggia, maintenance work in the sports facilities of the Municipality

Hygienic-sanitary deficiencies and structural non-conformities were found by the Nas of Foggia in the Alfonso Taralli heavy athletics gym in via Carlo Baffi. The Carabinieri of the Antisophistication and Health Unit carried out an inspection more than a month ago, and ten days later the staff of the Prevention Department of the Hygiene and Public Health Service of the ASL of Foggia also carried out an inspection. In the respective notes sent to the Municipality, dated 17 September and 27 September, the lack of several was highlighted “sanitary, structural, technological and organizational requirements”.

But it is not the only sports facility owned by the Municipality that needs interventions capable of guaranteeing its functionality. Also at the Coni athletics field in via de Petra, at the Ulivi-Scirea football field in viale Di Virgilio and at the Russo building in via Gioberti, the need to carry out various maintenance works to allow the use of the spaces was reported.

In the first days of October, the surveyor of the Public Works Service Carmelo Fredella carried out special inspections and detailed the interventions. In the Taralli gymnasium it is necessary to restore the coverage of part of the gyms in the basement and the coverage of the former tennis court; redo part of the damaged plaster; install aerators where they are missing and redo part of the sewer section in the basement.

In the Russo gymnasium, the covering of the side walls in correspondence with the offices and changing rooms must be restored, part of the gymnasium parquet must be rebuilt and the corridors of the changing rooms must be painted.

In the Coni athletics field, according to what the technician pointed out, it is necessary to replace the external lamps and eliminate water leaks, providing for the subsequent restoration of the flooring.

Loading... Advertisements

Finally, in the Ulivi-Scirea soccer field there is a need to restore part of the metal fence, eliminate the stone squares and the iron circle of the launch pad, fix the football goals and protect the benches with shockproof material. The total amount of the works was estimated at 168,700 euros.

The intervention – specifies the manager of the Sport Service, Carlo Di Cesare, in the determination of approval of the executive project drawn up by the Municipal Technical Office – does not fall within the competence of the executor of the works identified by the municipal administration for the maintenance of the buildings owned (Cns) and the company that will take care of it will be chosen through direct assignment.